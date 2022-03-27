Insurance firms deny coverage in Amherst school district sex abuse case

District officials determined there were no liability coverage funds for the claim because an insurance policy for the time of the alleged abuse was with a company that was liquidated in the 1990s.

Two other cases involving Koch were settled in February and March, following mediation, according to court records. The settlement terms and amounts were not disclosed, but likely were covered by insurance, because there’s no record that the Amherst Board of Education approved a settlement agreement, as is required with a payout using the district’s general fund.

Attorney Julia Hilliker, who represents the district in its defense against the Child Victims Act lawsuits, declined to comment on specifics of the cases.

Attorney Paul Barr also declined to comment. Barr represented one of the plaintiffs in the two recently settled cases, a 55-year-old woman who alleged Koch offered one-on-one sex lessons and abused her in 1981, when she was 14 or 15. In the second case, attorney Jordan Merson represented Jane Doe, who alleges she was 15 when Koch began abusing her in 1983. Merson did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment.