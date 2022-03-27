Insurance firms deny coverage in Amherst school district sex abuse case

The Amherst Central School District already has settled three Child Victims Act lawsuits over a high school employee’s alleged sexual abuse of teenage girls – one for $1 million paid by the district and two others for undisclosed amounts covered by insurance.
Now, two Oneida County insurance firms are trying to avoid paying claims on a lawsuit involving the same employee that’s slated for trial in July.
Attorneys for Graphic Arts Mutual Insurance Co. and Utica Mutual Insurance Co. argued in court papers last week that the companies are under no obligation to cover the claims involving alleged abuse by Jack M. Koch, a school attendance officer and assistant principal, because the district knew about the abuse at the time and didn’t notify its insurers until 30 years later.
They also argued that Koch’s intentional acts of abuse were not accidental and thus don’t qualify for coverage under the terms of a commercial general liability policy the district purchased from Graphic Arts from 1980 to 1982.
Five women in all have filed lawsuits against the Amherst district alleging Koch sexually abused them when they were high school students.
The district paid a $1 million settlement out of pocket in November to a 51-year-old woman who alleged Koch abused her in 1986 when she was 16 and attending Amherst High.
District officials determined there were no liability coverage funds for the claim because an insurance policy for the time of the alleged abuse was with a company that was liquidated in the 1990s.
Two other cases involving Koch were settled in February and March, following mediation, according to court records. The settlement terms and amounts were not disclosed, but likely were covered by insurance, because there’s no record that the Amherst Board of Education approved a settlement agreement, as is required with a payout using the district’s general fund.
Attorney Julia Hilliker, who represents the district in its defense against the Child Victims Act lawsuits, declined to comment on specifics of the cases.
Attorney Paul Barr also declined to comment. Barr represented one of the plaintiffs in the two recently settled cases, a 55-year-old woman who alleged Koch offered one-on-one sex lessons and abused her in 1981, when she was 14 or 15. In the second case, attorney Jordan Merson represented Jane Doe, who alleges she was 15 when Koch began abusing her in 1983. Merson did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment.
Koch, who now lives in Canisteo, began working in the district as a teacher’s aide in 1973 and was assistant principal and dean of students for several years until his retirement in 2007.
In a court deposition, Koch denied sexually abusing students, but he admitted he had sex with three former Amherst students after they had left the school and were at least 18 years old.
Two of the five CVA lawsuits against the Amherst district and involving Koch remain active. One is slated for trial in July. The insurance firms are trying to deny coverage in a case brought by plaintiff AB 514, who alleges Koch began abusing her in 1979 when she was a sophomore at Amherst High and that the abuse continued until her graduation in 1982.
Hilliker said it was “unfortunate” that the insurers chose to litigate the matter.
“We believe the insurance company is required to insure the district under the policy that it admits existed at that time,” she said.
The lawsuit brought by the insurance firms names AB 514 as a defendant, along with the Amherst district. Attorney Steve Boyd called the move “traumatizing to our client.”
“It’s not necessary. If they have a dispute with the Amherst district, they should just sue the district,” he said. “There’s no reason to name a survivor in these cases. It’s unconscionable.”