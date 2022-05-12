Institutions to share in millions from $174.5M Erie County surplus windfall

It took weeks for the Erie County Legislature to decide what to do with the windfall of $174.5 million in surplus cash from last year, thanks to federal stimulus aid.

But after a flurry of last-minute negotiations Thursday, the picture is more clear: Millions of dollars will flow to cultural institutions, as well as nonprofit community groups, youth organizations, veterans posts and other groups with one-time construction and renovation needs.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz had already outlined plans to allocate $98 million toward a number of budget priorities. Among his more high-profile allocations was a $25 million grant program for smaller cultural organizations to make one-time improvements.

The Legislature on Thursday added another $8 million for other legislative spending priorities, including:

• $2 million to the Buffalo Zoo for renovations and upgrades to help the zoo maintain its accreditation

• $1.1 million to make accessibility improvements to the Buffalo Museum of Science and Tifft Nature Preserve

• $528,000 for more security cameras for the Erie County jails

• $1 million to fund a disparity study that would be overseen by the county's Office of Equal Employment Opportunity

The remainder of the $8 million in Legislature amendments is being divvied up among various county legislators for pet projects in their districts.

That includes all four Republican-supported legislators, most of whom received no individual district spending money during the 2022 budget approval process because of disagreements with the Democratic majority. Each of the four minority caucus legislators received $500,000 to put toward improvement projects in their districts.

Legislator John Bargnesi, D-Tonawanda, who joined the Legislature in January, and Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, also received bumps in spending grants for their districts. Vinal's funding requests were unexpectedly high, resulting in a recess and last-minute negotiations. The minority caucus threatened to vote down the deal until finally reaching a compromise.

Legislators have spent the last several weeks wrangling over where to spend the surplus money. The Democrats, in particular, were divided about how to direct surplus cash.

Poloncarz said Thursday he supports having more money flow back into the community. A total of $11 million will still be added to the county's unrestricted reserves, which is still higher than normal.

