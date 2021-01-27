Instead of opening new vaccination sites, Erie County forced to cancel clinics

Erie County officials originally had plans to open up to four public vaccination sites, one of which would have been at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, and one of which would have been mobile.

But given the shortage of vaccines from the state and federal governments, the county isn't opening up the Convention Center or making use of mobile delivery. Instead, it's been forced to cancel clinics at its two existing public vaccination sites at the SUNY Erie (Erie Community College) North and South campuses.

The county announced Tuesday that it was canceling vaccination appointments previously scheduled at ECC South on Friday and canceling Saturday appointments at both ECC North and ECC South due to a lack of vaccine supply. The cancellations will affect 1,290 individuals.

Once more vaccine is received, those who have had their appointments canceled will be given priority for new appointments for county vaccination in February if they do not secure vaccination appointments elsewhere.

All scheduled second-dose appointments remain unaffected. Vaccination appointments made at non-Erie County facilities, including hospitals, pharmacies and state-operated vaccine sites, are also unaffected by the county's announcement.