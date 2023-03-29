ALBANY – As a final deal to fund the new Buffalo Bills stadium nears completion, it’s still not clear how Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration will fund the state’s $600 million commitment to the project.

Because of rising interest rates, however, the state is most likely to pay for about 30% of its commitment using cash, rather than issuing long-term debt, according to a Hochul spokesman.

Last year, the Hochul administration secured $418 million in long-sought payments from the Seneca Nation, which Hochul then framed as paying for a large segment of the state’s commitment for the stadium. (The funds could also be used for other purposes within the state budget, but Hochul has earmarked them for that purpose.)

That leaves $182 million more for which the Hochul administration is responsible.

In 2022, the state budget included language allowing the state Dormitory Authority to issue new, long-term debt for the specific purpose of funding “athletic facilities for professional football in Orchard Park, New York.”

A Hochul administration spokesman, Jason Gough, did not rule out the possibility of the state issuing long-term debt to pay for the remainder of the state’s commitment. But the most likely course, he said Monday evening, was that the state would pay for the $182 million commitment out of a $6 billion pot of money created in the 2022-23 budget agreement.

The state “expects to fund these costs with cash,” Gough said. In last year’s budget, the state included “$6 billion of cash resources for PAYGO (pay as you go) capital spending that will be used to avoid issuing higher cost taxable debt issuances.”

One reason the state may forgo issuing long-term debt is rising interest rates. On March 22, the Federal Reserve again raised rates, which are now at their highest level since 2006.

Those higher rates would increase the state’s cost if it did issue long-term debt. The principal and interest of Dormitory Authority bonds are paid back over time by the state out of tax revenue. In this instance, according to Gough, bonds with a 10-year term would likely be issued. If the state did choose to fund the remaining costs with bonds, Gough said, that bond issuance would occur closer to when construction costs are incurred.

But Gough said that “higher interest rates reinforce that the state should pay cash for this project and avoid high cost taxable debt.”

Hochul's budget briefing book this year had stated her administration's capital plan included $6 billion of cash resources for pay-as-you-go capital spending, "which is being used in place of higher cost taxable debt issuances." This "effective management of state debt costs will enable the delivery of affordable infrastructure investments," the briefing book said.

When created in 1944, the Dormitory Authority was meant to build teachers' colleges, but its scope has expanded in recent decades to instead fund a wide array of capital construction.

Dormitory Authority bonds were used by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to fund the state's $750 million investment in the Tesla solar panel factory in Buffalo, part of his “Buffalo Billion” initiative. More broadly, members of the Legislature are allowed to fund pet projects in their districts using various pots of money funded by Dormitory Authority bonds.

Hochul was criticized last year by a Citizens Budget Commission report for including $920 million in "lump sum" appropriations for capital projects in the 2022-23 budget, which allowed her broad discretion over the spending that may have benefited her politically. At the time, Hochul's office noted that it had the $6 billion in cash to pay for the projects.

As The News reported on Monday, the new Bills stadium will cost more than the original $1.4 billion that was announced last year. Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia said on Monday that the new stadium is projected to cost $1.54 billion – an increase of $140 million.

But Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said taxpayers won’t pay any more money: A memorandum of understanding reached last year caps public contributions on the project and makes the Bills responsible for all additional expenses.

"It has gone up, but there will be no additional cost borne by the people of Erie County or New York State because under the agreement that we have, all cost overruns and any increases are to be borne by the Bills," Poloncarz said.

Besides the state's $600 million, Erie County is providing $250 million for the project.