Instacart expands service, waives fees for customers of Jefferson Avenue Tops

Johnny Thomas, president of the tenant council at Jefferson Avenue Apartments, stopped by the reopened Tops market on Jefferson Avenue Friday afternoon to hear more about a new program sponsored by the grocery chain and Instacart to make online shopping easier for those who feel uncomfortable returning to a store where 10 people were killed and three others wounded May 14.

It would be nice to support it through an online option, he said, “but a lot of us can’t afford the prices nowadays with the recession and so forth. Then you got a lot of handicapped people that can’t get out, so if they can make a way to get through to them, that’s great.”

Instacart is waiving fees on 10 deliveries per customer account on orders of more than $35 at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, as well as all Tops locations in the city of Buffalo.

Mayor Byron W. Brown made the announcement Friday after encouraging Tops President John Persons and Instacart to expand the online grocery service to residents in communities surrounding the Jefferson Avenue store.

"Instacart was more than willing to look at this,” Brown said.

The new arrangement will help serve those still hesitant about coming into the renovated Tops, store manager David Christopher said.

“By way of their services, they allow our customers to get fresh products delivered to their door ... every day,” Christopher said. “We know that the community is still healing, and it looks different for everybody. We understand that, but we want to ensure that our community has the things that they need in order for them to go about their daily lives.”

A survey of residents in 14208 ZIP code, including people living closest to the store, found a lot of them knew about the Instacart service, which allows those who shop online to pick up groceries outside of a supermarket or have them delivered to their home, Brown said.

Instacart will provide training for seniors and other members of the community about how to sign up to use the grocery service.

In addition, Electronic Benefit Transfer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) participants can shop at Tops on the Instacart website and mobile app. Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment. For more information, go to instacart.com/ebt-snap.

Instacart also can help seniors through its Senior Support Service, in which trained staff can set up their account, fill their virtual cart, place an order, troubleshoot problems and answer questions regarding an existing order.

“You can pre-order online using the Merriweather Library on Jefferson Avenue," Brown said. "You can order for your family member. You can order for your parents. You can order for seniors in your church. We know that there’s some seniors a little fearful of still coming out, so they don’t have to come out. They can get food delivered right to their home."