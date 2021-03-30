Inside the Highmark Stadium naming rights deal

Raccuia said: "It's about access. It's about, what other memories can we create here at Highmark Stadium besides great football memories?"

Q: Will Highmark members' premiums go up because of this deal?

Anderson said no.

"Within our business, this is considered a marketing and community event program. Any of the funds used for those expenses are considered administrative expenses," he said.

"So the expenditure associated with these naming rights would have no impact on premiums in the community," he added.

Poloncarz had the same question on his mind. He noted that Erie County employees are covered by this insurance provider.

“I was certainly hopeful that the ratepayers’ fees would not be going toward paying for the name of the stadium that’s owned by the people of Erie County,” he said. “It would be really silly for the Erie County employees to be paying a fee to an entity that then uses part of that fee to pay for the name on our own stadium. I’ve had multiple conversations with the Bills and Highmark about that.”