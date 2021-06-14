Inside the governor's mansion meeting that set stage for Skyway turnabout

Wallace said the meeting was invaluable and reinforced the need for the delegation to speak with one voice.

"It was a good opportunity to have a conversation, collectively, about what we consider to be the priorities for our region," Wallace said. "We all got to hear one another's perspectives, and the governor wanted to hear from us, which I appreciated."

Ryan said Cuomo's advice hit home.

"He advised us to prioritize projects, get community input and come together as a team to try to get as much federal money as we can for Buffalo," Ryan said.

Ryan said the diminished importance of the Skyway project that came out of the meeting will make it easier for the delegation to reach a consensus.

Higgins told The News that the delegation's meeting with the governor had no effect on his and Kennedy's Skyway decision.

"No, it had nothing to do with it," Higgins said.

He continued to cast blame on the Cuomo administration's Department of Transportation.