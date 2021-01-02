Inside Matt Fleckenstein's big dream for South Buffalo movie lot

"We really want to create an entertainment hub for Western New York, really a home base for the industry in Buffalo, and bring in all the ancillary businesses necessary to support production," he said. "What we really want to do is take all the seeds in the industry around the area and give them a home."

Additionally, he hopes to attract local schools and universities as partners to train new workers. "The goal with that is a place that you can come in and learn," he said. "And when they graduate, we're increasing that crew base every year."

The project would be funded with about $20 million in private equity funds – already more than 80% secured – and construction loans.

The rest of the 27-acre site would remain open for future development. Depending on how the first phase goes, Fleckenstein said, it could involve more soundstages or a music venue, or it could become other commercial development, such as a live-work concept.

"Everyone knows there aren’t enough soundstages in North America," he said. "Even if we have six stages come on the market, it’s only a drop in the bucket of the need."

Architecture and snow