Innovation challenge gives Kenmore cooling vest owner a chance to make her pitch

North Tonawanda native Luanne DiBernardo worked for a decade in the Florida Gulf Coast boating trade before landing a $250,000 grant to produce a movie she co-wrote about a family with secrets that unravel after a move from Brooklyn.

Professional wrestler George “The Animal” Steele and Joseph R. Gannascoli, most noted for his portrayal of bad guy Vito Spatafore on the HBO series “The Sopranos,” were part of the cast.

Two big movie studios expressed interest while the film was in production but never laid out the kind of money to make “Blowfish” a major motion picture. So DiBernardo moved back home in 2000 to start the next chapters in her life.

Her brother Van DiBernardo, who has multiple sclerosis, inspired her latest venture – a company that makes cooling vests for those prone to heat intolerance, a somewhat common symptom of the neurological disease.