Innovation challenge gives Kenmore cooling vest owner a chance to make her pitch

North Tonawanda native Luanne DiBernardo worked for a decade in the Florida Gulf Coast boating trade before landing a $250,000 grant to produce a movie she co-wrote about a family with secrets that unravel after a move from Brooklyn.
Professional wrestler George “The Animal” Steele and Joseph R. Gannascoli, most noted for his portrayal of bad guy Vito Spatafore on the HBO series “The Sopranos,” were part of the cast.
Two big movie studios expressed interest while the film was in production but never laid out the kind of money to make “Blowfish” a major motion picture. So DiBernardo moved back home in 2000 to start the next chapters in her life.
Her brother Van DiBernardo, who has multiple sclerosis, inspired her latest venture – a company that makes cooling vests for those prone to heat intolerance, a somewhat common symptom of the neurological disease.
“Seeing how something so simple could help people that had so many compromises was phenomenal,” said DiBernardo, who lives in Kenmore. “The thing that really blew me away was when I read the science that 75% of the body's total energy is devoted to regulating body temperature so I thought, ‘Wow, that’s only 25% left for moving muscle. It made sense when the body is fighting a disease, it's going to succumb to any amount of heat.”
The company, called Coolture in 2014, rebranded to become Oro Sports in the months before the pandemic. Her brother, a former designer with DKNY Shoes in New York City, came home when his MS worsened and helped her create lighter-weight cooling vests than the pricier specialty brands she described as cumbersome bulletproof-like vests.
This month, the company became one of 10 finalists in the $25,000 Addressing Unmet Needs in MS: An Innovation Challenge.
The virtual competition allowed DiBernardo and other contestants to pitch their business to a panel of health care and corporate leaders for a shot to win the lone prize to help improve the lives of those with multiple sclerosis. Bristol Myers Squibb and Lyfebulb, an empowerment platform for those with chronic disease, co-sponsored the competition.
Participants either have MS or support a loved one with it.
Heat intolerance also can pose problems for those with other chronic conditions, including diabetes, thyroid disease, COPD, Parkinson's disease, alcohol use disorder, fibromyalgia, Guillain-Barre syndrome, mitochondrial disease, pregnancy, menopause, and some medications.
Tom Burns, owner of QSG Technologies, set up DiBernardo with The Factory Buffalo to make the cooling vests.
Other contestants who pitched ideas include David Lyons, who designed a modified fitness challenge, and Peter Grande, devoted to creating more “handi-capable” public and ride sharing transportation.
The competitors playfully dubbed the challenge “Dolphin Tank.” The winner, announced Thursday, was Pierluigi Mantovani, co-founder and CEO of Evolution Devices, which helps people with MS and related diseases do walking rehab with an online physical therapy program enabled by a wearable smart nerve stimulation device.
“Like all the finalists, we were hoping for a win,” DiBernardo said Thursday night, “but as each finalist presented during the event, I found myself thinking that not only was I in excellent company but that win or lose, I would be walking away with a new community of friends and fellow innovators. And for that I am grateful to Lyfebulb and Bristol Myers Squibb.”
Her quest for a bigger shot of working capital isn’t over yet. She is now is trying to participate on “Shark Tank.”
