Inmates revolt at Erie County Correctional Facility, take over housing unit for 4 hours

Inmates took over a unit at the Erie County Correctional Facility for more than four hours Monday night, barricading the doors to block deputies and corrections officers from retaking the floor.

Prison officers regained control of the unit just before 10 p.m. Monday, Sheriff Timothy B. Howard’s team said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office said that around 5:30 p.m. Monday, about 38 of the 42 inmates in the unit refused to comply with the nightly lock-in order after their evening meal. A “quick-entry team” was assembled but the inmates, protected by barricaded doors, did not comply with the order until around 9:40-9:45 p.m., the Howard team said.

As the inmates locked themselves into their cells, the prison personnel retook the floor. No corrections officers or deputies were injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A source inside the sheriff’s Jail Management Division, who asked to remain unidentified because he is not authorized to speak publicly, said the inmates were in the Delta unit, and they took control by forcing out the corrections officer stationed there.

