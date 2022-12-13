Initiative aims to get more people of color into skiing

A follow-up meeting to launch a program aimed at getting more people of color into skiing will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

The program, a partnership between the Hot Ice Ski Club and Ski With Me, will provide equipment, lift tickets and instruction and may include trips to both the Holimont and Kissing Bridge ski areas. The two organizations also are working on providing transportation.

Originally targeted at youth, the effort has expanded to focus on skiing as a family activity. At Saturday’s meeting, organizers will provide a demonstration and answer questions about the sport as well as about the new initiative.

Hot Ice was a member of the National Brotherhood of Skiers, a national organization of predominantly-Black ski clubs, while Ski With Me offers a variety of programs to introduce people to skiing or to help them improve.

For more information or to sign up for the new program, visit hoticeskiclub.com.

– News staff report