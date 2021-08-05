Infrastructure compromise could limit lead pipe replacement in Buffalo

By shortchanging the pipe replacement project, Congress could create another complicated situation, said Keefe, who spoke this week along with Bigley and Harrington on a webinar on the lead pipe issue, which was sponsored by E2.

"I wouldn't want to be a member of Congress trying to pick who gets clean water and who doesn't, but that's what's going to happen if we don't fund this fully," Keefe said.

Environmental groups argue that all the nation's lead pipes should be removed because every one of them is a potential danger. While they are all lined with material aimed at preventing lead from seeping into the drinking water supply, changes in the water supply can lead to corrosion – and that can result in lead poisoning for anyone who drinks the water. And lead poisoning can cause behavioral and learning problems in children, as well as heart, kidney and reproductive issues in adults.

Biden jobs plan promises big changes for Buffalo Buffalo's highway relics – including the Skyway, the Scajaquada and the Kensington – could finally be fixed under President Joe Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.

In Buffalo, the Brown administration is five years into an aggressive effort to combat that threat. The city imposed tougher lead standards than the federal government, and also is working on its own to replace lead pipes.

"This past year, we replaced 400 of them, but we have tens of thousands to go," Oluwole A. McFoy, the chairperson of the Buffalo Water Board, said in April.