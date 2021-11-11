Infrastructure bill's local impact likely to kick off in the spring

WASHINGTON – Expect to see construction cones – lots of them – along local highways and bridges starting in the spring.

If you live on a limited income, you might welcome a weatherization crew to your home around then, too.

Shrunken 'Build Back Better' bill still has provisions important to Buffalo A provision that's especially important to New Yorkers – restoring the full deduction for state and local taxes – remains in question.

Before long, you might see runway work at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

And more of Buffalo's lead water pipes will removed, probably starting next year.

Those are just four of the local ramifications of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that Congress finalized last week. Sources familiar with the legislation said it will likely mean a busy construction season in the Buffalo Niagara region and nationwide in the spring and for at least four springs after that.

"It's the largest infusion for infrastructure for Western New York certainly in 70 years and maybe even longer," said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who compared the effort to the construction of the interstate highway system starting in the 1950s.