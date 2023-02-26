WASHINGTON – Shovels haven't hit the ground yet in many cases, but 2023 should be the year when the Buffalo area and the rest of the country start seeing the roadwork and other improvements called for in the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress passed 15 months ago.

At least $271 million is already on its way to the region, according to a Buffalo News tally of the projects announced to date. And that figure is an understatement, in that it doesn't include money first sent to the state and then passed on to localities – and because it only includes projects announced in the first 15 months of a bill that will dole out federal money over five years.

The project announcements come a few million dollars at a time, with the latest being last week's promise of an additional $7 million for modernization of the heating and cooling system at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

While most projects have appeared only in press releases so far, Rep. Brian Higgins said that's about to change.

"It takes a while to get those things going," said Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat and longtime evangelist for federal infrastructure spending. "They have to be designed. They have to be engineered. So, the manifestation of that is probably 24 months. So, I think you're going to see construction activity this calendar year and the following year."

Here, then, is a closer look at the biggest infrastructure projects that you'll see emerging locally in the next few years, along with what you won't see – such as the 85,000 or so Buffalo-area residents who've already gotten cheaper internet because of the infrastructure law:

What you'll see

By far, the biggest changes set to unfold locally under the infrastructure law will come inside Buffalo's city limits, with the bulk of it happening in the parts of the city being rebranded by some as East Buffalo – which, in total, will see at least $150 million under the infrastructure bill.

The work is set to start with a $50.52 million reconstruction of Main Street. The stretch from Goodell Street to Ferry Street is set to see improvements this year, with the current four-lane road being reconfigured as a three-lane road with a turning lane. Bike lanes, pedestrian improvements and decorative LED lighting are also included in the project, which is scheduled to continue next year with the reconstruction of Main from Ferry to Kensington Avenue.

This year will also see the first phases of a $25.65 million reconstruction of Jefferson Avenue from Main Street to Best Street, with the second phase – from Best to Swan Street – set for 2026. In addition to street repairs, that project includes new sidewalks and lighting.

Bailey Avenue's $15 reconstruction will start in 2024 and will feature synchronized lights and other infrastructure aimed at supporting a rapid bus project, and $4 million in improvements to Michigan Avenue also are set to begin next year.

There's no immediate timeline, though, for the biggest local infrastructure project, which will combine $1 billion in state funds with $55 million in federal infrastructure money to begin the restructuring of the Kensington Expressway. Planners envision taking the Kensington underground between Dodge and Sidney streets to create a deck above it for green space and city streets in a partial recreation of Humboldt Parkway, which was destroyed when the Kensington was built.

“This $55 million will help Buffalo reverse decades of disinvestment and exclusionary federal policies, revitalize the area surrounding the Kensington Expressway, and connect workers to good-paying jobs," said Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat who has long advocated restructuring the highway.

Other visible improvements over the coming years include $47 million for the reconstruction of Tifft and Louisiana Streets in South Buffalo to better connect the neighborhood with the waterfront, as well as $9 million in repairs to Union Road in Cheektowaga.

What you won't see

The infrastructure bill also aims to boost the nation's connectivity and improve its waterways and mass transit systems, and while that work isn't nearly as obvious as road work, it has already begun.

In fact, it has already happened in homes across metro Buffalo, where, according to the federally chartered nonprofit that runs the program aimed at expanding broadband access, 85,279 people have already enrolled in the infrastructure bill's Affordable Connectivity Program. That effort provides discounts of up to $30 a month for people who are having trouble affording high-speed internet access.

Higgins said the program's popularity proves how important it is.

"If you have access to broadband, you may take it for granted that everybody has it, but that's not the case," he said. "You're talking about not only urban areas, but also rural areas" that are benefitting from the federal internet discount, he added.

The infrastructure bill's impact will also be felt along the Buffalo waterfront, where $10 million is set for improvements to Times Beach on Buffalo's Outer Harbor, and another $4.5 million set aside to restore the shoreline at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. In Niagara County, $3.9 million will go to clean up industrial brownfields.

Meanwhile, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is set to get $31 million for various improvements; and in addition to the money that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is getting for an overhauled HVAC system, it will be getting another $7.3 million for other assorted projects. Niagara Falls International Airport will get an additional $1.5 million, and other airports across the state will benefit, as well.

“From Buffalo to Albany to Binghamton to Syracuse, the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Law is giving our upstate airports the lift they need to fly higher than ever before," said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who announced the HVAC grant last week along with Gillibrand and Higgins.

Then there is all the infrastructure money you don't see because it hasn't been allocated yet. Several huge chunks of the bill – including $15 billion to replace lead pipes nationwide and $1 billion in extra funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative – have yet to filter down to localities.

And plenty of money will also filter through New York State's Department of Transportation for additional transportation projects, Higgins noted.

"The state of New York will be seeing a lot more money over the next five years annually than they've gotten in the last 20 years," he said. "That money is going to make its way to Buffalo, Niagara Falls and all of Western New York in many, many ways."