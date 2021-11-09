Influx of Haitians arrive at Buffalo's Vive Shelter seeking asylum and pursuing dreams

Emilia Louisiac needs a map of the world to show how she ended up in Buffalo.
She is from Haiti but, like many Haitians, left her home country that was left in ruins by the earthquake that struck in 2010, killing 200,000 people. She was most recently living in Chile where she worked as a fruit packer. She dreamed of a better life, especially now that she was pregnant.
So, like many Haitians and other people fleeing political and economic strife, she began the long, treacherous journey north to the United States, at times traveling on foot through miles of jungle.
In July, she arrived at the Vive Shelter for people seeking asylum in the United States or Canada.
"She made up her mind she was going. For her, it was like a mission she was going to accomplish," said Maria Perez-Gomez, assistant director at Vive, who translated for Louisiac while holding her month-old baby, Lia Keisha, as Louisiac told her story to The Buffalo News.
The Covid-19 pandemic slowed the flow of asylum-seekers to Vive for more than a year, but since the summer, the shelter has experienced an influx of immigrants. Recently, people from Haiti and Colombia have been among the largest groups, accounting for 17% and 25% of the building, respectively.
"We've been extremely busy here at the shelter," said Matt Tice, the director of Vive. He said he has had to add more beds to the dormitory rooms and recently converted spaces that had been used for workshops and other programming to make room for more residents.
"We just don't have anywhere else to put people," he said.
People from all over the world come to Vive in their quest for asylum. Located in an old school building at 50 Wyoming Ave., the shelter is operated by the Jericho Road Community Health Center. It was founded in 1984 by members of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo to help South and Central Americans seeking asylum in the U.S. or Canada.
"We see different waves of people coming through depending on what's happening in the world," Tice said.
This summer and fall, the U.S./Mexico border saw an increase in the number of Haitians. Front pages of newspapers and cable news showed images of tens of thousands of migrants, many of them Haitians, crowded into makeshift camps under the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Some are being flown back to Haiti. Others are being allowed to stay in the United States as they wait for their cases to be heard in immigrant court.
Vive staff members expected to see Haitians arriving at their facility. Now, they are helping them apply for Temporary Protected Status, which allows people from certain countries to remain in the United States legally for a given amount of time and seek work permits.
Help needed
Vive is seeking donations to help clothe and care for the influx of new residents. Many arrive in shorts and flip-flops and aren't prepared for a Buffalo winter. Vive has a wish list that can be found at jrchc.org/vive/wishlist. Donations can be arranged by appointment.
Inside Vive last month, small children clung to their parents and adults scrolled through their cellphones waiting for appointments.
Three Haitian residents at Vive shared their stories. All are applying for Temporary Protected Status.
Like many of the Haitians who have crowded to the Southern border recently, those Haitians who talked to The News said they had left their native land after the 2010 earthquake. Many fled to South America, including Chile but in late 2020, new restrictive legislation there passed. Violent protests erupted. Then, back in Haiti, the president was assassinated and another large earthquake struck, making it all but impossible for Haitians to return home.
The United States offers Temporary Protected Status to Haitian nationals who have been here since before July 29, 2021, explained Irene Rekhviashvili, an immigration attorney with Journey's End Refugee Services, who provides legal services to Vive residents. Haitians entering the U.S. after that date do not qualify.
The status for each country lasts 18 months and can be renewed, but it's not guaranteed. "There's a huge chance that status will run out in the future. At that point, if you have no other status you'd have to go back to your home country."
Many migrants apply for other avenues to stay legally in the United States, including asylum, which would offer a path to citizenship, Rekhviashvili said.
'I have a lot of dreams'
Davilmar Elie, 34, said he decided to leave after he was robbed of all his money. He had saved money by working seven days a week in construction and farming.
When he crossed into the United States, he was arrested by border authorities and released after 11 days. He went to Philadelphia and Manhattan where he has relatives, but decided to go to Buffalo after hearing about Vive. He paid his cousin $150 to drive him from New York City.
Elie wants to work and build a new life here. "I have a lot of dreams," he said. "I want to touch the sky."
He would like to find work as a roofer, he said.
Steve Corneille said he supported himself by driving for Uber and had a small restaurant where he sold Haitian food.
A long journey
This summer, he sold his car and began the long journey from South America. From Santiago, Chile, he traveled by bus, boat and often on foot.
"Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico," he said, showing his path on a series of maps.
He showed videos he took on his cellphone of migrants wading through raging waters through the Darien Gap, which connects Colombia to Panama. That journey took days, he said. They survived on instant noodles and slept in tents at night, even when it rained.
The trip to Mexico took a month for Corneille. He stayed in Tapachula, Mexico, for two months before he took a bus to Acuna, across from the U.S. border. He was taken into custody after he crossed the river and is now at Vive awaiting his application.
"I'm just waiting for my papers," he said. "I want to work. I want to study. I want to have my family."