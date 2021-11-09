Influx of Haitians arrive at Buffalo's Vive Shelter seeking asylum and pursuing dreams

Emilia Louisiac needs a map of the world to show how she ended up in Buffalo.

She is from Haiti but, like many Haitians, left her home country that was left in ruins by the earthquake that struck in 2010, killing 200,000 people. She was most recently living in Chile where she worked as a fruit packer. She dreamed of a better life, especially now that she was pregnant.

So, like many Haitians and other people fleeing political and economic strife, she began the long, treacherous journey north to the United States, at times traveling on foot through miles of jungle.

In July, she arrived at the Vive Shelter for people seeking asylum in the United States or Canada.

"She made up her mind she was going. For her, it was like a mission she was going to accomplish," said Maria Perez-Gomez, assistant director at Vive, who translated for Louisiac while holding her month-old baby, Lia Keisha, as Louisiac told her story to The Buffalo News.

The Covid-19 pandemic slowed the flow of asylum-seekers to Vive for more than a year, but since the summer, the shelter has experienced an influx of immigrants. Recently, people from Haiti and Colombia have been among the largest groups, accounting for 17% and 25% of the building, respectively.