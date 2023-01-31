Indicted pharma rep drops fight for the millions seized in fraud case

A former pharmaceutical rep who has said he could not afford a lawyer for a second trial over a health care fraud charge will not seek a hearing to challenge the federal government's seizure of between $4 million and $5 million worth of assets from him.

Michael W. Luehrsen, who paid a $680,000 legal bill for lawyers he hired for his first trial, is now represented by the Federal Public Defender's Office.

Luehrsen had previously said he would prefer to have a portion of the seized funds released to him so he could hire an attorney of his choice.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo granted a defense request for a 60-day adjournment.

"It certainly is necessary to give you time to review the file," Vilardo told Federal Public Defender Marianne Mariano at a status conference Tuesday.

After jurors acquitted the former Clarence resident of eight money laundering charges and two evidence tampering charges in March, Vilardo declared a mistrial when they could not reach a verdict on the health care fraud charge and remaining money laundering charges.