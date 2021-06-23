India Walton: 'The status quo is not enough and people just want change'

Walton then became executive director of the land trust that was created in 2017 to ensure residents – not outsiders and elected officials – control the vacant city land near the campus.

“I know that when you get into neighborhoods and say, ‘Hey, this is your money; tell me how we’re going to spend it to improve your neighborhood.’ That’s how you get people civically engaged… when they see you coming to them on the ground, in their block club, in their community center and mapping out the neighborhood,” she said. “We didn’t do it in a vacuum. We had dozens of public meetings. We put maps all over the walls. People were able to vote on what they wanted and that is how we set the vision and the tone for what we were going to do. I’m excited about bringing that opportunity to all neighborhoods in Buffalo and creating truly mixed-income, high quality amenity neighborhoods where everybody can thrive.”

Walton also said she "absolutely" favors term limits.