India Walton re-emerges on political scene with endorsement of Jumaane Williams for governor

Just days after India B. Walton won the June 22 Democratic primary for mayor, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams traveled to Buffalo for a press conference announcing his endorsement – her first major show of support.

Now Walton is returning the favor with backing for Williams as he launches his campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

"I regard Jumaane as the quintessential movement candidate – always with the people, on the picket line, at the union hall, in the streets,” Walton said today. ”No matter the fight, you can depend on Jumaane to be on the side of the oppressed, the forgotten, the marginalized, the excluded.

"He has been a champion for everyday working-class New Yorkers in every position he has held," she added, "and I know that he has exactly the energy and values we need in Albany to ensure that, when we finally emerge from this pandemic, we are not ‘returning to normal,’ but forging a new normal – one that works for all of us, not just the wealthy elite.”