India Walton gets nod from Assemblyman Rivera
Inida Walton

New York Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera holds a press conference in front of his childhood home on 14th Street on Buffalo's west side to endorse India Walton for mayor onTuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. 

 Sharon Cantillon

Assemblyman Jonathan D. Rivera has endorsed political newcomer India Walton for Buffalo Mayor.

Rivera made the announcement Tuesday in front of his childhood home on 14th Street on the city’s West side.

“It is with incredible excitement that I lend my support to such a dynamic and engaging leader. The bold and innovative energy that India has shown is exactly what we need right now,” Rivera said.

Walton said she was honored to have Rivera’s endorsement “and excited that he, like many of our local leaders, recognizes that it is time for a change. Together, we can build the safe, healthy Buffalo our working class families and communities need and deserve.” 

Walton’s campaign also has received support from the Buffalo Teachers Federation, the Working Families Party and more than a dozen other local and national organizations.

In a major political upset, Walton won the June 22 Democratic mayoral primary over incumbent Byron W. Brown.

Brown is staging a write-in campaign for re-election to an unprecedented fifth term and has launched a petition drive for an independent line on the Nov. 2 ballot. The Brown campaign reported Tuesday that it has collected more than 3,700 petition signatures.

