India Walton gets a shoutout from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Buffalo voters on Tuesday went to the polls to tell India Walton how they felt about her.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went to Twitter.

The congresswoman from the Bronx who won election in 2018 and has since become synonymous with progressive politics in the United States congratulated Walton for her seeming victory in Tuesday's Democratic mayoral primary.

Ocasio-Cortez said Walton "became a mother at 14 years old. She earned her GED while pregnant w/ twins.

"She graduated, became a registered nurse, & then a representative in her union, 1199SEIU. Then directed a Community Land Trust.

"Tonight it seems Buffalo may be making her Mayor."

The tweet ended with a heart emoji.

Walton told reporters she had heard from Ocasio-Cortez earlier in the evening. She said they share a belief in the principles of Democratic Socialism.

"Being the third poorest mid-sized city in this country, we should be considering how we begin to eradicate concentrated poverty and disadvantage," she said. "And Democratic Socialist leanings are a big step in getting us there."

