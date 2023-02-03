Since her run for Buffalo mayor a couple of years ago, India Walton says she has been "thrust" into a lot of issues that were not necessarily her causes.

It helps explain why she's running for the Common Council.

"Every time there is a major crisis, especially since I’ve run before, there are everyday people who are calling, who are emailing," Walton said. "They’re looking for help. I think they just want someone who is accessible and someone that’s going to listen.”

After her surprising mayoral primary victory over Mayor Byron Brown in 2021, the nurse and community organizer gained a following locally and around the country for her progressive views as a Democratic socialist, and she vowed to continue her efforts to inspire others after losing to Brown's write-in campaign in the general election.

Even as Brown declared victory, Walton said then her mayoral campaign "planted many seeds. The blossoms are inevitable."

She's counting on her Council campaign blossoming in the Masten District, where she will run for the seat now held by Ulysees O. Wingo Sr.

As she announced her candidacy earlier this week, she singled out the lack of affordable housing and public safety as the main issues facing Masten District residents.

“I’m compelled to be of service of my community, and I think my entire life and career have been dedicated to serving others as a mother, as a nurse," she said. "I see so many disparities, so much hurt and pain, and I believe that on the heels of the mayor’s race there are so many people who still reach out to me and to the campaign, wanting help and I feel compelled to help and do what I can to make this community better.”

She added, “What I do know is that whether it be the pandemic, whether it be the May 14 massacre, whether it be the Christmas blizzard, Black people in this city, particularly on the East side, have been disproportionately impacted in a negative way.”

In June of 2021 – as she basked in her primary win but before she lost the general election – Walton put elected officeholders in City Hall on notice with her promise to "support the next generation of progressive candidates that are going to come into leadership."

“The exciting thing to me is that we have built the infrastructure with this campaign to be able to run School Board members, to be able to run Common Council seats, to really get progressive, forward-thinking people into these seats," she told The Buffalo News at the time.

She wants to fill one of those seats.

Wingo, a two-term Council member who supported Brown’s re-election campaign, seems nonplussed about Walton’s bid to unseat him.

“I try and encourage Masten residents to be civically engaged at every level," Wingo said in a written statement. "That's their right to seek political office."

The Masten District extends from Main Street to as far east as Bailey Avenue, an area that runs south from University Heights to MLK Park, encompassing all or parts of the Hamlin Park, Delavan Grider, Fillmore-Leroy, Kensington Bailey, Genesee-Moselle and MLK Park neighborhoods.

The district includes six census tracts where the percentage of households below the poverty level ranges from 23% to 43%, with four of the census tracts above the city average, according to census estimates.

The mayor's race garnered national media attention, with news outlets from CNN and CBS to the New Yorker and Washington Post publishing stories at the time about the prospect of Buffalo becoming the first major American city in six decades to elect a socialist as mayor.

“People are very interested in what’s happening in Buffalo. They’re still very interested in what happened with the mayor’s race,” she said.

Since the mayoral race, Walton, 40, has done consulting work and accepted speaking engagements across the country.

She also has been involved in issues, including the Common Council's redistricting process. Our City Action Buffalo, a political action group, and nine voters sued the city over the new boundaries, saying the city did not take into account neighborhoods, promote racial fairness or follow the basic redistricting requirements set by state law and the city charter.

A State Supreme Court justice rejected the group's legal challenge to the new boundaries. The group said it would appeal the ruling.

Walton said she was involved in shaping the group’s platform but is not an integral part of the leadership team and not a regular volunteer. She was concerned about the city’s reapportionment process because she thought it was unfair.

Walton went to work for the state Working Families Party in January 2022 as a senior adviser for special projects to advance causes in the state Legislature and also in Buffalo and Rochester, as well as to help recruit, train, elect and support political candidates.

She called it a great learning experience, and she received a lot of mentoring. But she resigned from the position because she intends to seek the party’s endorsement, “so that’s a clear conflict of interest,” she said.

Walton also became a first-time homeowner, moving into a two-family house on Eastwood Place in the Masten District last November, she said. Her 25-year-old son and twin 21-year-old sons live below her, and her 13-year-old lives with her.

Walton previously lived on the city’s West Side, but wanted to move back to the East Side, she said.

In the mayoral race, Walton won the Masten District – Brown’s home base – and she said she has received much support from neighbors and residents for her Council run.

“I could be doing a million other things, but I feel like there’s a mandate from the community for me to step up and to continue to press the issues that are most important to people in Buffalo, especially on the East Side and particularly in the Masten District,” she said.

During a Buffalo News interview at the Em Tea Coffee Café on Oakgrove Avenue, two young women at a nearby table recognized Walton and approached her with words of support.

“When she won (the Democratic mayoral primary) I was ecstatic. I was so excited," said Victoria Zarate, a Canisius College student. "I really think we need a socialist person here in Buffalo. A Black woman here in Buffalo is just so needed, and I feel she’s just so of-the-people and just really real."

“It’s good to have different voices, people from different backgrounds,” added Dinorah Santos, who works on the capital campaign committee of the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Council. “I think government works when there’s a balance of people that come with different ideas, and when we can work together I think that’s when great things happen."

Walton called parts of the mayor’s race a “traumatic experience."

At times she felt personally attacked in news reports and by her opponent and his supporters.

Since then, her time away from the public was “very intentional because I needed time away to work on myself and to spend time with my family and my children to help process everything that happened.”

Now, she said she wants to build bridges and extend olive branches “that are going to allow us to build this community into what we know it has the potential to be.”

For her next campaign, “I desire to amplify the voices of people who are not often listened to,” she said.