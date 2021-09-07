India Walton calls for full refund of tickets from school speed zone cameras

Buffalo’s controversial school zone speed camera program has ended.

But there's still the matter of all those $50 tickets motorists have paid, said mayoral candidate India B. Walton.

On Tuesday she called for refunds to anyone who was ticketed because of one of the speed cameras, as well as any fees they incurred.

The city collected $1.84 million in traffic fines. At least two class-action lawsuits related to the now-defunct speed camera program are pending.

She called the program “a failure” at a press conference in the city’s University District.

“As mayor I will be calling for all tickets as a result of this failed program to be refunded,” she said. “It’s important for the safety of our children, of pedestrians, of our community members to make actual investments in infrastructure and not rely on punitive measures of fines and fees in order to accomplish the goal of safety for our children and families.”