India Walton calls for full refund of tickets from school speed zone cameras

Buffalo’s controversial school zone speed camera program has ended.
But there's still the matter of all those $50 tickets motorists have paid, said mayoral candidate India B. Walton.
On Tuesday she called for refunds to anyone who was ticketed because of one of the speed cameras, as well as any fees they incurred.
The city collected $1.84 million in traffic fines. At least two class-action lawsuits related to the now-defunct speed camera program are pending.
She called the program “a failure” at a press conference in the city’s University District.
“As mayor I will be calling for all tickets as a result of this failed program to be refunded,” she said. “It’s important for the safety of our children, of pedestrians, of our community members to make actual investments in infrastructure and not rely on punitive measures of fines and fees in order to accomplish the goal of safety for our children and families.”
Walton was joined by University Common Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who spearheaded the effort to remove the speed cameras. Wyatt said the Common Council is working with the corporation counsel to refund fines and fees to anyone who received a citation after June 15. That’s the effective date of the Council’s resolution to end the use of speed cameras, replacing them with radar speed signs and speed humps. The legislation also changed the school zone speed limit from 15 mph to 20 mph and requires the city to place "school" pavement markings and crosswalks by schools.
Support Local Journalism
Wyatt said Tuesday the city’s Department of Public Works informed him that 20 radar speed signs will be installed before the start of school Wednesday. A total of 42 will be installed.
“Many of you know this is very near and dear to me: the nonpunitive measures for dealing with speeding in school zones,” he said.
Before she became a candidate, Walton was a member Fair Fines and Fees Coalition in Buffalo, which drove the campaign to get rid of the school zone speed cameras program in the city, she said.
The School Zone Safety Program set a 15 mph speed limit around 20 public, private and charter schools. Drivers captured on camera traveling at least 26 mph received citations mailed to the car's registered owner. The city got $36 of each $50 citation. Sensys Gatso, the camera company that issued the citations, received $14. The cameras were activated only around arrival and dismissal times.
The school zone speed camera on Bailey Avenue in the University District was the last one to be turned off. It shut off on July 15.
During the primary campaign, Walton emphasized her opposition to the speed zone cameras, contrasting her position with Mayor Bryon Brown's support for the program.
In April, she supported Council action calling for the removal of the school zone cameras, saying the Council's 6-3 vote against the program at the time reflected vast popular rejection of the program. The Council originally provided unanimous approval for the program implemented in February 2020.