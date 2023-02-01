India Walton announces bid for seat on the Buffalo Common Council

India Walton is on the campaign trail again – this time for a Buffalo Common Council seat.

Walton, who won a surprising mayoral primary victory over Mayor Byron Brown in 2021 only to lose the general election, will seek election to the Masten District seat now held by Ulysees O. Wingo Sr.

“I’m running because I see an ongoing crisis in my community,” Walton, a former nurse, said Wednesday. “Particularly in a district like Masten, where there are lots of renters and lots of people of color, not only have we not seen conditions improve, but they disproportionately impact people in this neighborhood, and I need that to stop.”

India Walton gains new role with Working Families Party The left-leaning minor party announced Monday that Walton, a former nurse, will become senior adviser for special projects.

Following her primary win in 2021, Walton put elected officials on notice that a “next generation of progressive candidates” would run for seats on the Buffalo School Board and Common Council.

In January 2022, Walton was appointed as senior adviser for special projects for the state Working Families Party to advance causes in the State Legislature and also in Buffalo and Rochester, as well as to help recruit, train, elect and support political candidates.