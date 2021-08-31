India Walton and Byron Brown pick up endorsements, support

A group of leaders in Buffalo’s Hispanic community on Tuesday endorsed India B. Walton for Buffalo mayor.

About a dozen members of Latinos for India Walton for Mayor called Walton the best candidate, citing her new ideas and a diverse group of people supporting her.

“Today we want to make it official. We’ve been with India for quite a while in the campaign, and we’ve already done some things with her,” said Jose C. Pizarro, co-chair of the committee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Pizarro helped spearhead the effort to create the Western New York Hispanic American Veterans Memorial at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park. The memorial was dedicated in June 2013.

Later this afternoon, a group of military veterans will show their support for Mayor Byron Brown’s re-election campaign for an unprecedented fifth term.

The program begins at 3 p.m. and will be held at the USS Little Rock at the Buffalo Naval Park.

Brown, who lost the June 22 Democratic mayoral primary to Walton in a major political upset, will wage a write-in effort to retain his job and has gone to court in a bid for his name to appear on an independent ballot line in November’s mayoral election.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.