 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
India Walton and Byron Brown pick up endorsements, support
0 comments
top story

India Walton and Byron Brown pick up endorsements, support

Support this work for $1 a month
Mayoral campaign

India Walton, left, and Byron Brown.

 Buffalo News photos

A group of leaders in Buffalo’s Hispanic community on Tuesday endorsed India B. Walton for Buffalo mayor.

About a dozen members of Latinos for India Walton for Mayor called Walton the best candidate, citing her new ideas and a diverse group of people supporting her.

“Today we want to make it official. We’ve been with India for quite a while in the campaign, and we’ve already done some things with her,” said Jose C. Pizarro, co-chair of the committee.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Pizarro helped spearhead the effort to create the Western New York Hispanic American Veterans Memorial at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park. The memorial was dedicated in June 2013.

Later this afternoon, a group of military veterans will show their support for Mayor Byron Brown’s re-election campaign for an unprecedented fifth term.

The program begins at 3 p.m. and will be held at the USS Little Rock at the Buffalo Naval Park.

Brown, who lost the June 22 Democratic mayoral primary to Walton in a major political upset, will wage a write-in effort to retain his job and has gone to court in a bid for his name to appear on an independent ballot line in November’s mayoral election.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Louisiana governor: Levee system worked well during Ida

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News