Independent Health, UPS aiming to hire

Independent Health and UPS are looking to hire.

Independent Health and an affiliate company, Nova Healthcare Administrators, are filling a combined 57 full-time customer service positions by late May or June.

And UPS plans to hire for more than 100 permanent, part-time package handling positions in Buffalo at its James E. Casey Drive facility in Lovejoy.

+6 As pandemic eases, Buffalo Niagara employers face new challenge: bringing workers back “Our goal going forward is to keep what’s great, what we’ve learned about remote working, but then how do we build back in some of the stuff that we’ve missed?” said Dwight Gram, a Rich Products spokesman.

Both companies are trying to hire at a time when the region's unemployment rate is 7.3%, but many employers say they are struggling to find people to fill positions. The region still has about 33,000 fewer jobs than it had in February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic caused widespread job losses last spring.

Independent Health is filling 32 customer service representative positions, and Nova is hiring 25 health care navigators, including for some bilingual positions. The jobs start at $17 per hour.

UPS says its starting hourly pay is also $17 – depending on location, shift and position – and includes annual raises.

The company says that the part-time positions are frequently a pathway to full-time jobs: UPS said over 56% of its current drivers and management staff were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs.