Independent Health Foundation's Kids Run goes virtual again
Independent Health Foundation's Kids Run goes virtual again

The Independent Health Foundation's Kids Run will go virtual again this year.

The free event, presented by Wegmans, invites families to do their own run or walk between June 4 to 6 in a location of their choosing. They are asked to map out and then run or walk a 1.8 mile route in their own neighborhood. Younger children are invited to do an 80-yard mini-dash.

The deadline to register is May 21. Participants will receive a race bib, activity sheets and tips on racing.

There's also now an optional Kids Run Fun Pack available for $5 per child that includes a Kids Run pennant, shoelaces, sidewalk chalk, beach ball and a medal. They can be purchased at any Rolly Pollies location or online and shipped for an additional fee.

To register and for more information, go to KidsRunBuffalo.com.

Last year's virtual run drew more than 4,600 registrations. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the race was held every year in Delaware Park.

Maki Becker

