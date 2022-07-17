 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independent Health Foundation offering free school supplies

  • Updated
It seems like summer vacation has just gotten started, but the Independent Health Foundation already is preparing kids to go back to school.

Through its Good for the Neighborhood program, the foundation has scheduled four dates to hand out free classroom items, including paper, pencils, notebooks, folders, glue sticks, crayons and markers, while supplies last.

The first event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the West Side Community Center, 161 Vermont St.

Others are scheduled at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at Galanti Park, 230 Martin Road, Lackawanna; at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Rural Outreach Center in South Wales Community Hall, 6387 Olean Road, South Wales; and at 4:30 p.m. at Westminster Charter School, 24 Westminster Ave.

Free produce and free health screenings will be offered at these events. Information also will be available from a variety of community, health care, social service and financial organizations. For more information, visit goodfortheneighborhood.com.

