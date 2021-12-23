Independent Health Foundation, formed to save First Night Buffalo, does lots more

“The organizations that we partner with, and the communities that we are there to serve, know that we're going to be there,” Cropp said. “It's building trust, and it's hard to do, but being there more often really helps.”

Able partners

Angert worked in executive posts in the automotive and banking industries before he retired two decades ago. He serves on several college, company and nonprofit boards. That included a dozen years on the Independent Health corporate board before he recently moved to the foundation board. He and fellow members grew up in the region or arrived for opportunities that panned out, so they stayed.

“We've shifted so many things based on board members coming out to see firsthand some of the programming that we do, and providing input and feedback,” Meyer said. The foundation’s 14-member staff also makes it a point to listen to recommendations of those they serve, then act on them.

Six-year board veteran Karen Brim has been a clinical pharmacist with Independent Health for most of the last 30 years. The Buffalo native is a graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and lives in the Walden Heights neighborhood, one of the poorest in the region.