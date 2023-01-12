 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independent Health cuts 27 jobs across its local operations

Independent Health headquarters

A provided photo of Independent Health's headquarters at 511 Farber Lakes Drive in Amherst.

 Contributed by Independent Health
Independent Health is cutting 27 jobs across its operations in a cost-cutting move the insurer said was a response to the "natural adjustments and business demands of our industry."

The job cuts include 22 positions at Independent Health and five positions at its Nova Healthcare Administrators affiliate, which provides self-funded and third-party administered services, said Frank Sava, a company spokesman.

The job cuts affect less than 2% of Independent Health's workforce of nearly 1,700 people. Even after the cuts announced Thursday, Independent Health has about 100 more employees than it did at the beginning of 2022, Sava said.

“The staffing changes are consistent with our ongoing strategy and fiduciary responsibility to identify efficiencies across all parts of the organization, to operate as effectively as possible, and to be good stewards of every dollar we receive from our members," the company said in a statement.

