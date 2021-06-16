Incumbent, preservation chair win Williamsville Village Board seats

An incumbent trustee and the head of the village's Historic Preservation Commission won election to the Williamsville Village Board on Tuesday.

Trustee Eileen Torre was the top vote-getter in a four-way race for two Village Board seats, with 226 votes, village officials reported. Torre initially won a seat on the board in September in a special election.

Christine Hunt, the commission chair, earned 214 votes and will take the place of Basil Piazza, a longtime trustee and deputy mayor who chose not to seek reelection.

Torre and Hunt are members of the Community First Party.

Their opponents from the village's ruling Harmony Party, Emily Murphy and Christine Petrie, received 186 and 170 votes, respectively. A write-in candidate, Jonathan Powell, garnered 11 votes.

Torre and Hunt will begin four-year terms on the five-member Village Board once the Erie County Board of Elections formally certifies the results.

