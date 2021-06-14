Increasing Black jurors, courtroom experience are issues in Niagara County judge race

How to sit more Blacks on juries has been a perennial issue in Niagara County Court.

Now it's becoming a campaign issue for two judicial candidates competing in primaries in the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families parties, each of whom come with vastly different résumés.

The county courts are in Lockport, while most of the county's Black population is in Niagara Falls.

It's not unusual to see a Black defendant tried by an all-white jury, as Falls residents, especially minorities, often don't respond to jury summonses.

Michael E. Benedict, a former defense attorney running for county judge, said if he's elected, he will work on moving trials that involved Niagara Falls crimes to Niagara Falls.

"You have to look at the case and say, 'Where are the witnesses coming from? Where are the investigations coming from?' If it's more convenient for everybody to do this in Niagara Falls, the judge certainly has the ability to go into that location," Benedict said Monday.

John J. Ottaviano, also running for the post, said he would confer with Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek and State Supreme Court Justice Paula Feroleto, the administrative judge for Western New York.