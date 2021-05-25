Increasing air travel prompts enhanced TSA protocols

It wasn't exactly bustling at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, but it was a lot busier than on the same date last year when the Covid-19 pandemic had upended the nation.
Travelers are beginning to return to air travel, prompting the TSA to remind air passengers that security measures will have a different – and enhanced – look and feel as they return.
As more passengers start boarding airplanes, other signs of normal activity are also returning. Most notable is reinstitution of regular parking rates beginning April 1.
"The airlines are returning. Flights are being booked," said Bart R. Johnson, TSA's federal security director for upstate New York, during a news briefing.
"You will see lots of plexiglass," he added.
Johnson said air travel around the country has returned to 60% to 65% of normal levels in recent weeks, with 80% expected in June or July. The airport at the tourist destination of Orlando, he said, has already returned to the same passenger levels as before fears of Covid-19 drastically reduced air travel.
Since the border has been closed for more than a year, even the holiday onslaught failed to get Buffalo airport totals anywhere near normal.
As a result, TSA officers are now screening 1.6 million people nationally each day – a significant increase from a year ago, but still not near the 2.5 million level before the pandemic.
"The good news is that we are ready," Johnson said. "We've been planning and preparing, and we are now in the execution stage."
Still, the closing of the U.S.-Canada border to nonessential travelers has kept many Canadians from flying out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport, said William R. Vanecek, director of aviation for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. Normally, Canadians account for 40% of the airport's travelers.
Overall, normal passenger levels reach about 7,500 per day, he said.
Now, levels are increasing.
"Three thousand for us was a good day," he said, referring to levels of just a few weeks ago. "Now we're averaging about 4,500 and some peaks of 5,000. As summer approaches, I think you'll see that go higher and higher and higher."
Great Lakes Helicopters of Cambridge, Ont., offers a way Canadians can cross a border closed to vehicles, while also providing a way to enjoy their own car all winter in Florida.
Returning passengers also signal returning to pre-Covid-19 protocols, Johnson said, suggesting arrival at least 90 minutes before takeoff as airports become more crowded.
Regular airport crowds also prompt the need for basic reminders about bans on knives, brass knuckles, mace, and yes – handguns. Eight were confiscated last year at the Buffalo airport, he said.
"Don't bring that stuff to the airport," Johnson said. "It's not a good idea."
He also stressed that while some private businesses and public venues are relaxing mask standards, wearing a mask inside airports and aboard planes remains mandatory per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations – at least until a review slated for Sept. 13.
"We're still in a Covid-19 environment," Johnson said, tugging at his mask. "I'd love to take off this mask, but I can't."
Masks are available at airports for those who forget them, but anyone refusing to comply with mask requirements will be escorted from the facility, he said.
Other developments include:
• Social distancing at podiums is required.
• TSA personnel will change gloves between each pat down, and travelers may request them to don new gloves at any time.
• TSA will routinely clean and disinfect touched surfaces and security equipment at checkpoints.
• Travelers are now allowed one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 oz. in carry-on bags, as well as individually packaged alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes – though the need for separate screening will increase checkpoint time.
• To reduce touchpoints, TSA recommends placing wallets, keys, lip balm, tissues and cellphones in carry-on bags for screening instead of directly into bins.