Increasing air travel prompts enhanced TSA protocols

It wasn't exactly bustling at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, but it was a lot busier than on the same date last year when the Covid-19 pandemic had upended the nation.

Travelers are beginning to return to air travel, prompting the TSA to remind air passengers that security measures will have a different – and enhanced – look and feel as they return.

More passengers begin trickling back to Buffalo Niagara International Airport As more passengers start boarding airplanes, other signs of normal activity are also returning. Most notable is reinstitution of regular parking rates beginning April 1.

"The airlines are returning. Flights are being booked," said Bart R. Johnson, TSA's federal security director for upstate New York, during a news briefing.

"You will see lots of plexiglass," he added.

Johnson said air travel around the country has returned to 60% to 65% of normal levels in recent weeks, with 80% expected in June or July. The airport at the tourist destination of Orlando, he said, has already returned to the same passenger levels as before fears of Covid-19 drastically reduced air travel.

Despite Easter mini-surge, Buffalo airport still missing Canadian travelers Since the border has been closed for more than a year, even the holiday onslaught failed to get Buffalo airport totals anywhere near normal.

As a result, TSA officers are now screening 1.6 million people nationally each day – a significant increase from a year ago, but still not near the 2.5 million level before the pandemic.

"The good news is that we are ready," Johnson said. "We've been planning and preparing, and we are now in the execution stage."