Increased food prices just another challenge in feeding WNY's hungry

That mirrors other cost trends – 15% on the basic food products of fish, eggs, meat and poultry, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures show. And prices for consumers rose 5.4% when September is compared with the same month the year before.

In FeedMore's case, they are spending more on everyday items: Cans of mixed vegetables are up 22%, and canned tuna is up 11% from the price last year. Meats are even higher. For example, halal chicken is now 53% more for FeedMore, according to Shick.

At another local organization that serves needy people, Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, the outside world has shaped the way they conduct their work, at least for now.

“We haven’t been able to have anybody in to eat a meal since March 2020,” said Christian Hoffman, vice president for public relations and development at the mission, located on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls. “It’s a shame. But that’s what we need to do to keep everyone safe.”

In December 2020, 633 households stopped at the mission's food pantry, Hoffman said. In February of this year, 485 families used the pantry. In October, he said, the number was 332 households.

Overall demand for the food pantry is going down, but still remains historically high.