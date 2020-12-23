Incoming Niagara County DA names leadership team

Niagara County District Attorney-elect Brian D. Seaman said Tuesday that two veteran prosecutors will serve as his top assistants.

Doreen M. Hoffmann will serve as first assistant DA and Peter M. Wydysh will be second assistant, Seaman said.

Seaman said he will take the oath of office from County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III in a private ceremony Dec. 30. The swearing-in is limited to 10 people because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Murphy hired Seaman as an assistant DA in 2006. Seaman, a Republican, remained a prosecutor until leaving for private practice in 2013.

He was elected DA over John D. Ceretto II in November with 58% of the vote.

Hoffmann, who has been in the DA's Office for nearly 20 years, will continue as the county's top prosecutor of violent crimes.

Wydysh, a 15-year veteran, will switch from narcotics cases and Veterans Court to special victims.

"In special victims you really feel like you're fighting for someone, and that's a good feeling," Wydysh said.

