Incoming ECC president wants to align academics with "community and workforce needs'

Balkin previously was associate director of regional development and managing director of the Center for Nano Science and Technology at the University of Notre Dame. He also has nearly 20 years of experience in senior management positions in business and industry.

“It is my honor to join SUNY Erie, and I am excited about the opportunity to more closely align academics with the region’s community and workforce needs," Balkin said in a statement.

Balkin was chosen over three other finalists – the college’s current interim provost, a chancellor of a community college in New Mexico and the vice president of instruction at a community college in Northern California.

Longtime ECC administrator William D. Reuter, who was not a candidate for the permanent position, has been interim president since July 2020. That's when Dan Hocoy left at the end of a three-year contract to become president of Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City. The ECC board had declined to offer Hocoy a contract extension. Hocoy was named president of Goddard College in Vermont this past summer.

Wilson thanked Reuter "for his leadership during this transition and through the challenges created by Covid."