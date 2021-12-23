Incoming ECC president wants to align academics with "community and workforce needs'

SUNY named an Indiana college chancellor as the new president of Erie Community College on Thursday, and he will arrive facing declining enrollment at the three-campus community college but with a goal of aligning academics with regional workforce needs.
"Higher education is critical to career success, and I am looking forward to working with the college’s board of trustees, faculty and staff to help SUNY Erie students with their educational and career journey,” said David K. Balkin, who in February will become ECC's 12th president.
Balkin has been chancellor of the South Bend-Elkhart campus of Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana.
Balkin has fostered academic relationships with business and industry during his career.
"As an educator and a former business executive, Dr. Balkin is an innovative and transformative leader who will work tirelessly to build on the academic excellence we provide," said Danise Wilson, the college's board chair, in a statement.
"We look to Dr. Balkin to create opportunities through collaboration with businesses and organizations in our area, and be the champion for our students," she said.
In his current position, Balkin supported a new 70-hour Smart Manufacturing and Design Integration engineering program. Through business and industry collaborations, he tripled annual donations to over $6 million.
Balkin previously was associate director of regional development and managing director of the Center for Nano Science and Technology at the University of Notre Dame. He also has nearly 20 years of experience in senior management positions in business and industry.
“It is my honor to join SUNY Erie, and I am excited about the opportunity to more closely align academics with the region’s community and workforce needs," Balkin said in a statement.
Balkin was chosen over three other finalists – the college’s current interim provost, a chancellor of a community college in New Mexico and the vice president of instruction at a community college in Northern California.
Longtime ECC administrator William D. Reuter, who was not a candidate for the permanent position, has been interim president since July 2020. That's when Dan Hocoy left at the end of a three-year contract to become president of Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City. The ECC board had declined to offer Hocoy a contract extension. Hocoy was named president of Goddard College in Vermont this past summer.
Wilson thanked Reuter "for his leadership during this transition and through the challenges created by Covid."
The new president will be immediately confronted by declining attendance. The number of students signed up for spring courses is 15% lower than at the same point in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.
Balkin holds a doctorate of philosophy in materials science and engineering and master's and bachelor's degrees in metallurgical engineering and materials science from the University of Notre Dame.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.