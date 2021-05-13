 Skip to main content
Inclusive playground coming to Chestnut Ridge Park
Inclusive playground coming to Chestnut Ridge Park

Chestnut Ridge playground

The first all-inclusive playground in Erie County is coming to Chestnut Ridge Park this summer.

 Rendering provided by Chestnut Ridge Conservancy

A playground to accommodate play for children of all abilities, including those with physical challenges, will be built this summer at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

It will be the first completely inclusive playground in an Erie County park.

The playground – spearheaded by the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy in partnership with the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry – will be built near the park casino, according to the conservancy. It will exceed the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. 

The Junior League of Buffalo/Buffalo News Decorators' Show House proceeds from 2019 awarded $215,000 toward the playground's cost, about one-third of the total raised in cash and in-kind services to cover the expense, according to the conservancy.

All-inclusive playground coming to Chestnut Ridge Park

A rendering provides an overhead view of a planned all-inclusive playground coming to Chestnut Ridge Park this summer.

A 200-foot-long sensory walk along a concrete path, with a price tag of about $100,000, is planned for phase two of the overall project.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

