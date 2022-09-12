Incarceration sought for Alden man showing no 'meaningful contrition' for Capitol breach

At least one difference has emerged between an Alden man set to be sentenced Monday for his role in the Capitol riot and four other Western New Yorkers already sentenced to the same misdemeanor charge.

Daniel Warmus hasn't apologized, prosecutors say.

"Warmus has yet to show any meaningful contrition for his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington said in a recent court filing.

The 38-year-old auto repair business owner was arrested in May 2021 after the FBI received a tip that he had been overheard in a dentist's office talking about breaching the Capitol building and smoking marijuana while inside the building. The tipster also told the FBI that Warmus had played a video he had taken at the Capitol while at the dentist's office.

Capitol surveillance footage revealed Warmus was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and he spent some 16 minutes extensively video recording inside the building, including recording the screaming, pushing and pulling, and assaults by other rioters who ultimately overcame officers guarding a rotunda entryway, federal prosecutors say.

The prosecution has asked a federal judge in Washington to incarcerate Warmus for 30 days, with a sentence to include three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Warmus has pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor charge that none of the other local defendants was incarcerated for.

But the court filing cited several reasons that Warmus deserves to be incarcerated.

Prosecutors noted his "overly casual demeanor amidst the extreme circumstances" as thousands of people swarmed the Capitol with hundreds attacking and injuring police officers to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected president.

"Warmus knew that rioters were committing violence against police officers. He saw it," said Kathryn E. Fifield, a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, in court papers. "Warmus knew he wasn’t supposed to be inside the Capitol. When a Capitol police officer tried to remove him from the rotunda, he jumped away, and continued meandering about the rotunda recording on his cellphone."

Fifield called his "indifference to violence and property destruction" an aggravating factor.

"The nature and circumstances of Warmus’s offense are serious and establish the need for a sentence of incarceration in this matter," she said in her court filing.

The defense lawyers for Warmus have not filed a publicly available sentencing recommendation of their own, nor have they responded to the government's recommendation. The four other Western New Yorkers who were sentenced on the same charge all had sentencing recommendations or replies to the government's filing well before they were sentenced.

Capitol surveillance footage revealed Warmus recorded extensively while inside the Capitol, but a search of Warmus’ phone near the time of his arrest on May 18, 2021, revealed next to no content – photos or videos – from inside the Capitol, according to court papers. Within days of the riot, Warmus sent text messages to others indicating that he had either replaced his SIM card or gotten a new phone number.

Warmus recorded on his cellphone nearly the entire time that he was inside the Capitol, and he showed video to at least one person after Jan. 6, yet those photos or videos appear to no longer exist, according to prosecutors.

The government's court filing listed why it's pushing for incarceration:

Warmus was in the first wave of rioters to breach the Capitol on its west side, and was among the first rioters to reach the rotunda.

During his 15 minutes inside the Capitol, Warmus extensively recorded events, including the first breach of the east rotunda doors.

After witnessing and recording the first breach of the east rotunda doors, Warmus made a waving gesture toward the doors as if encouraging other rioters to assist in the breach.

Warmus evaded a Capitol police officer’s attempt to detain him, and Warmus remained in the building following this interaction with police.

Warmus appears to have deleted all Jan. 6 content from his cellphone.

While on pretrial release, Warmus has publicly posted videos of himself harassing police officers to the point of trying to break into police cruisers – and, more generally, Warmus has yet to show any meaningful contrition for his conduct on Jan. 6.

Video captured Warmus on the West Lawn, around 1:30 p.m., facing off with a line of Capitol police officers clad in riot gear as other rioters yelled, “Oath breakers!”

Warmus entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:17 p.m., within five minutes of the initial breach. He was among the first rioters to reach the rotunda at 2:24 p.m.

At one point, he picked up an unknown black object that looks like a hat and put it on one of the statues in the rotunda, according to court papers. Warmus exited the rotunda around 2:28 p.m. and headed back to the Senate Wing Door, where he exited the building at around 2:33 p.m. In total, Warmus spent 16 minutes inside the Capitol.

The previous Capitol riot defendants from Western New York who entered guilty pleas – all sentenced to probation and all but one to home detention – expressed remorse during their court cases.

When Traci Sunstrum was sentenced on her misdemeanor Capitol riot charge in February, the 45-year-old Amherst resident told the judge that "I do realize my actions that day were wrong, and for that I do apologize to the court."

A father and son both expressed remorse for their actions on Jan. 6 before and during their sentencing hearings.

"I'm very remorseful for what I did," the son, William J. Sywak, a 28-year-old welder from Arcade, told the judge. "It's not right that so many police officers were injured."

The father, William M. Sywak, a 46-year-old unemployed carpenter from Hamburg, told the judge that "I've apologized in the past, and I will continue to apologize. I want everyone to know I'm truly sorry for disrespecting the nation's Capitol."

John J. Juran, a Getzville small business owner, expressed regret over his actions in a statement to probation officials who prepared his pre-sentence report before his February sentencing.

"I understand that my actions broke the law," he said in his note to them. "I also understand the seriousness of what occurred on Jan. 6. I am sorry for what I did. I regret that I entered the Capitol."