Erie County is forging ahead with its own climate initiative even as aspects of New York’s ambitious climate law continue to stall in state budget negotiations.

On March 18, the county unveiled a 107-page draft climate plan detailing 172 strategies to reduce emissions and brace for the region’s warmer, more volatile future. County officials are now soliciting public feedback on the draft before submitting a finalized version to the County Legislature in September.

The wide-ranging plan encompasses measures from agricultural practices to workforce development, including the appointment of a new chief climate officer for the county and the repositioning of social service agencies to better address climate-related challenges.

It also targets the county’s greenhouse gas emissions through suggested investments in projects such as community solar arrays, bike and walking paths and electric vehicle charging stations.

The plan does not set explicit emissions goals or completion dates, though it approximates timeframes up to 2050. None of its strategies come with price tags, either, though many relate to existing programs and resources, and others anticipate future state or federal spending.

If adopted, the plan will set some county policy and funding priorities for years to come. Volunteers and officials involved in its development also said they hope it will help reframe the local conversation around climate adaptation.

“The public sees so much doom and gloom, because so much of the coverage that’s shown in the news is about arguments,” said Josh Wilson, the county sustainability director. “But for those of us enmeshed in these issues, we see so much innovation happening.”

Cutting emissions

The proposal comes at a time of intense division around New York State’s 2019 climate act, and amidst growing calls to fight climate change at every level of government. A dire United Nations report warned in March that the world is edging closer to a point beyond which the environment can recover. Erie County already has seen the leading edge of that crisis in phenomena such as hotter summer days and more severe winter storms.

On the day county officials released the draft plan, Lake Erie lay entirely unfrozen. Ice historically covered a third of the lake at that point in the season.

While individual governments may not be able to reverse such changes, Erie County's draft proposal suggests ways to both help and adapt. An advisory task force and 10 affiliated working groups, composed of more than 100 volunteers and subject-matter experts from local institutions, nonprofit organizations and business interests, met for almost three years to research and develop the recommendations.

Transportation and housing alone account for 38% and 26% of county emissions, respectively, according to a county assessment. Reducing them requires Erie County residents to move away from gas-powered cars, the task force found, and moderate their use of fossil fuels for home heating and energy.

The draft plan supports transitioning away from gas-powered cars and small trucks by installing more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at county facilities such as parks and libraries, and encouraging their inclusion in county-backed development projects.

It also proposes major improvements to existing trails, sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes to encourage county residents to bike, walk or take public transit when possible. It recommends closing gaps between existing pedestrian and bike paths and connecting them to public transit, as well as plowing sidewalks and bus stations during winter storms – an issue also discussed last week by the Buffalo Common Council.

Persuading people to leave their cars behind remains "a tough sell," acknowledged Richard Guarino, transportation programs manager at the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council, a regional planning agency involved in drafting the recommendations.

“But with the way the world is now, there’s much more awareness,” Guarino said. “Especially as the younger generation comes up.”

Unlike Gov. Kathy Hochul’s divisive budget proposal, Erie County does not endorse any mandatory phaseouts of gas lines, appliances or cars.

The draft plan does however endorse building electrification investments in home weatherization and energy-efficiency programs that serve as a steppingstone in that direction. Under the draft plan, the county will expand existing programs that help residents better insulate their homes and cut their energy consumption, such as those administered by community groups including PUSH Buffalo and Heart of the City Neighborhoods.

The plan further instructs county officials to research new ways to connect low- and middle-income households with efficiency upgrades and affordable clean energy sources, possibly through the county’s Social Services department. And it directs the Department of Environment and Planning to investigate a strategy called community-choice aggregation, which allows local governments to procure power for residents as part of wider efforts to encourage the development of solar, wind and geothermal energy sources.

Nicole Morris-McLaughlin, who heads a new program aimed at connecting low-income residents with clean energy sources, said county residents can already take steps to reduce their energy costs and consumption. She recommended they schedule a complimentary residential energy audit through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, or NYSERDA, as a first step.

From there, local programs and state and federal incentives can help defray the costs of new insulation or sealing, high-efficiency lighting and appliances, and electric heating and cooling systems.

“People ask 'how do I go about it? Is it too expensive?' They’re looking for practical solutions,” Morris-McLaughlin said. “It’s going to take time, but in the long run it saves money and it saves money on health. We don’t talk enough about that.”

Preparing for the worst

Will the state climate plan put you at risk during winter storms? Climate groups offer answers For thousands of Western New Yorkers, efforts to avoid a future environmental disaster – such as an en masse transition to electric vehicles and heat systems – raise a vital regional question: How will these technologies work in winter weather?

There are limits to climate optimism, however. In an interview with The News, Wilson, the county sustainability director, emphasized that the county's most significant role will involve safeguarding its vulnerable residents from inevitable climate change impacts.

Extreme heat days – of the type Buffalo has only rarely experienced in the past – are expected to become more common in the region, endangering seniors, people with respiratory conditions and others living in old or uninsulated houses. Erie County already operates designated cooling centers in shopping malls and libraries, Wilson said, but will need to develop staffing and power backup strategies, as well as safe ways to get residents to those locations.

Many of the region’s bus shelters lack shade, for instance.

Erie County also owns and operates more than 1,000 miles of roads. The draft climate plan calls on the county to collaborate with local governments to improve snow clearance and work with distributors and freight operators to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of food and other essentials during blizzards.

“These are nuts-and-bolts things,” Wilson said. “They’re not exciting to talk about but they really make a difference when you have a disaster like we had in December.”

Funding for the drafting process came in part from the state’s Climate Smart Community Grant Program, and county officials anticipate that state and federal funds will cover much of its implementation. Since November 2021, the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has allocated more than $63 million to expand New York's EV charging network and $290 million for state weatherization programs.

Erie County also expects further funding through New York's 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, set to begin rollout this year.

Both state and county plans represent a growing awareness of the urgency of climate change. Erie County began its policy efforts “in earnest,” the report says, following the adoption in 2015 of the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change. Two years later, County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued an executive order committing Erie County to the goals of that agreement: A 26 to 28% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2025.

Erie County, much like the world at large, is not yet on track to fulfill that commitment. County government, however – which began implementing an internal climate action plan in 2019 – has managed to cut emissions by almost a third.

“They’ve made great progress,” said Dolores Funke, a retired Erie County public health engineer who was involved in the county’s early sustainability initiatives. “Now the process of getting public comment is going to be crucial if the public is going to embrace this plan.”

Erie County is soliciting public feedback on the draft plan through June 18. Residents can visit erie.gov/climateaction to view the draft and comment by emailing sustainability@erie.gov or leaving a message at 716-858-1551. Block clubs, church groups, businesses and other organizations can also use that contact information to request a presentation at a meeting or event.