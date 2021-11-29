In wake of 'black water' case, Niagara Falls seeks costly sewer plant makeover

In July 2017, the flaws of the Niagara Falls wastewater treatment plant became obvious for all to see.
And smell.
A noisome discharge from the sewer tunnel near the Maid of the Mist dock, blamed on a combination of equipment malfunction and operator error, stained the water black in the lower Niagara River.
Since then, the Niagara Falls Water Board, which operates the city's water and sewer systems, has been looking for ways to improve the sewer plant, which opened in 1977.
When he was hired in May, Water Board Executive Director Abderrahman Zehraoui immediately advocated conversion of the plant from a carbon-based filtration system to biological treatment of waste.
"When we look back at the history, from day one, it was faulty," Zehraoui said in an interview this week.
A recent study estimated the cost of the conversion at $200 million to $240 million.
"The best way to avoid any kind of catastrophic breakdown is a conversion," Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.
He and other officials, along with labor and environmental groups, asked for the conversion to biological processing to be funded in the recently passed federal infrastructure law.
"The city's residents are better served by it. The environment is better served by it," Restaino said.
Restaino, along with the Niagara County Legislature, Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the Buffalo and Niagara County Building and Construction Trades Council, wrote to Sen. Charles E. Schumer in support of funds for the sewer plant.
Even the City Council of Niagara Falls, Ont., got into the act, passing a resolution of support for the plant upgrade. Restaino and Mayor James Diodati of the Canadian city held a symbolic meeting Tuesday on the Rainbow Bridge to promote the project.
“Niagara Falls is a unique, international community that shares one of the most iconic waterways in the world," Diodati said in a news release. "Today, our city, in the form of the resolution unanimously adopted by our City Council, stands shoulder to shoulder with our American neighbors to advocate for this much-needed investment in an important local water facility on the U.S. side of the border."
A Schumer spokeswoman said there is no direct funding for the project in the new law, and the funds allocated to New York State are to be allocated competitively through applications to the state's Environmental Facilities Corp.
Morinello said options involving shuttering the existing plant at 1201 Buffalo Ave. should be studied to see if they would be less costly, while freeing the current site for development. He suggested building an entirely new plant or tying the city's sewers into the Niagara County system.
"It really is a prime location near the downtown area," Morinello said.
The carbon filtration treatment system was chosen in the 1970s because it was regarded as more effective than other methods for treating industrial sewage. But Niagara Falls has far less heavy industry today than it did in a half-century ago.
However, the carbon system began to malfunction almost immediately, resulting in discharges of large amounts of untreated sewage, according to a presentation Zehraoui recently made to the local state Legislature delegation.
A consent order from the state Department of Environmental Conservation required improvements that weren't finished until 1993.
It's the largest plant of its type still operating in the U.S., and there are only three remaining.
The plant has continued to deteriorate. Biological reactions between sewage and the carbon filters cause odors and less-than-clear discharges, the presentation said.
Zehraoui said that project has become more urgent as the prices have spiked for the 32,000 gallons per day of sewage treatment chemicals needed to counteract the odor and cloudy discharge problems.
That was the main reason the board decided to raise rates for water and sewer customers by 16.9%, effective Jan. 1, Zehraoui said.
"It was going to be 24%. We made many revisions," Zehraoui said.
The budget included $11 million in increases for chemicals, sludge disposal and carbon system maintenance. In the meantime, $27 million in repairs and upgrades are underway at the plant.
After the "black water" incident, the DEC imposed another consent order on the Water Board, requiring it to clean up its discharges. The DEC also provided $20 million for improvements and for studies on the plant's future.
But available state funding for the plant conversion doesn't come close to what the Water Board needs.
"Those funds are like pennies," Zehraoui said. "They don't go beyond $10 million, and then you have to provide sometimes 25% to 60% matching. This is not what we need."
He said the Water Board is paying interest on $86 million in longstanding debt. It can't afford to borrow for another big project – nor can the city's ratepayers, Zehraoui said.