In wake of 'black water' case, Niagara Falls seeks costly sewer plant makeover

Restaino, along with the Niagara County Legislature, Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the Buffalo and Niagara County Building and Construction Trades Council, wrote to Sen. Charles E. Schumer in support of funds for the sewer plant.

Even the City Council of Niagara Falls, Ont., got into the act, passing a resolution of support for the plant upgrade. Restaino and Mayor James Diodati of the Canadian city held a symbolic meeting Tuesday on the Rainbow Bridge to promote the project.

“Niagara Falls is a unique, international community that shares one of the most iconic waterways in the world," Diodati said in a news release. "Today, our city, in the form of the resolution unanimously adopted by our City Council, stands shoulder to shoulder with our American neighbors to advocate for this much-needed investment in an important local water facility on the U.S. side of the border."

A Schumer spokeswoman said there is no direct funding for the project in the new law, and the funds allocated to New York State are to be allocated competitively through applications to the state's Environmental Facilities Corp.