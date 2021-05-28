In uncertain times, EMTs adapted and weathered the pandemic

Even in the best of times, these firefighters miss lots of meals and spend many interrupted nights of sleep.

Hanford and his wife, Michelle, often join another couple for a Friday night fish fry in Clarence Hollow, so he can be close to home if the department is pressed into service. Michelle has had to ask servers dozens of times over the years for her husband’s meal to go.

“She understands,” he said. “When you really get into it – and it's not hard – you change your lifestyle in a good way because you enjoy it. It’s so rewarding, the ability to give back to your community.”

Laura Stratton, strategic information officer with Twin City Ambulance, became an EMT 22 years ago and along the way got additional training to become a paramedic. She also is an East Amherst Fire Department volunteer and the department’s EMS coordinator.

She works 12-hour shifts with the private ambulance company, which covers a 330-square-mile territory from Grand Island to Newstead, and Newfane to Williamsville.

During the pandemic, she and her 265 colleagues have been called to all corners of that swath, and many points between, often on the same day.