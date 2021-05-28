In uncertain times, EMTs adapted and weathered the pandemic

Clarence Fire Chief Brett Hanford has answered thousands of emergency calls during the last three decades, but one last summer underlined what it means to do rescue work during a pandemic.
It involved a middle-aged man who got stung by a bee, went into anaphylactic shock and then cardiac arrest.
Firefighters normally would swarm onto the scene in such a circumstance, immediately begin rescue procedures and drive a shaken family member to the hospital along with the person who fell ill.
Covid-19 changed that protocol in ways that have influenced emergency calls across New York and the nation.
"The situation can become very stressful, very quickly," Hanford said.
In this case, the commanding officer had to slap on a full array of personal protective equipment, then survey the scene before asking fellow emergency medical technicians to gown up and help.
They stabilized the man, then told his wife that she and the children would need to stay home and wait for a phone call from Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where visitors were prohibited.
Twin City Ambulance handled the transport, its staff also covered in PPE. The disposable gear got discarded afterward, and every shared emergency vehicle on the call was disinfected before it returned to service.
“Our team is amazing with its ability to move from one critical, emotionally devastating call into the next and still be able to come back and do it again,” said Bryan Brauner, Twin City CEO. “It takes a special kind of person to do that when things are normal. The stress has been very different for more than a year.”
The pandemic closed most fire stations, limited personal contact within and outside departments and wrought frequent changes in training and treatment guidelines. It also added time, costs and fears for those responding to emergencies.
“We think about firefighters rushing into a building but EMS providers rushing into a house with a patient they don't know and who could have Covid is equally as challenging and stressful,” said Dr. Joshua Lynch, a UBMD emergency medicine physician at Millard Fillmore Suburban who also serves as medical director for the Clarence Center, East Amherst and Swormville fire departments.
Effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines and fewer virus-related cases in recent weeks have created a greater semblance of normalcy, Lynch said, though he and others expect the pandemic will have a lasting impact on how emergency medical services are handled across the region.
The early days
Hanford leads a volunteer fire company with 45 members, 10 of whom are fellow EMTs. His children, Madeline, 22, and Benjamin, 20, also are part of the company. Ruth Rider serves as first assistant chief and her son, Christian, as second assistant chief.
Even in the best of times, these firefighters miss lots of meals and spend many interrupted nights of sleep.
Hanford and his wife, Michelle, often join another couple for a Friday night fish fry in Clarence Hollow, so he can be close to home if the department is pressed into service. Michelle has had to ask servers dozens of times over the years for her husband’s meal to go.
“She understands,” he said. “When you really get into it – and it's not hard – you change your lifestyle in a good way because you enjoy it. It’s so rewarding, the ability to give back to your community.”
Laura Stratton, strategic information officer with Twin City Ambulance, became an EMT 22 years ago and along the way got additional training to become a paramedic. She also is an East Amherst Fire Department volunteer and the department’s EMS coordinator.
She works 12-hour shifts with the private ambulance company, which covers a 330-square-mile territory from Grand Island to Newstead, and Newfane to Williamsville.
During the pandemic, she and her 265 colleagues have been called to all corners of that swath, and many points between, often on the same day.
“You could go from helping grandma off the floor, because she had Covid and had no one to help take care of her, to a psychiatric patient who had to go in for an evaluation,” Stratton said.”
One call after another for Stratton and other first responders grew more and more complex and confusing after the the pandemic struck.
“Early on, I'll never forget getting a phone call from an EMS crew chief,” Lynch said. “This was in March of 2020. One of the hospitals had the crew quarantined at the hospital because they brought somebody in with a fever who had been to China. The EMS crew wasn't sure what to do. The hospital wasn't sure what to do. The hospital staff kept telling their crew that they couldn't leave, and the crew was nervous.”
That was just the start of virus-related infection concerns.
Should first responders get a Covid test and, if so, when and how often? Should firefighters share breathing masks and tanks – and how should they best be cleaned after each use? Would first responder agencies have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) to answer calls, especially if several people rushed into a house or apartment? How should they decontaminate a rescue vehicle or ambulance, and how often?
“There was so much uncertainty. Our response in the very beginning oftentimes was, ‘I'm not sure,’ ” Lynch said.
Lynch worked to standardize protocols across the region with more than a half-dozen other emergency room doctors who also serve as medical directors of regional ambulance services, Buffalo and small city fire departments and volunteer fire companies.
Emergency response shifted to account for fears that first responders handling calls could spread the virus to patients, colleagues, hospital staff and loved ones, as well as concerns that too much PPE use could cause shortages.
Fire chiefs, assistants and other commanders usually the first or second responders to arrive at emergency scenes often took the lead in understanding the nature of an incident.
“As I pull up to the scene, I'm not getting out and going right into the house,” Hanford said. “I'm getting out of my truck and I'm getting on the additional PPE. I might be 30 seconds to a minute longer, and someone might be standing at the front door like, ‘What is he doing out there?’ ”
EMTs and firefighters normally wear jumpsuits while on duty. They have washtubs, washing machines and special bio-soaps to use at their fire stations after returning from calls.
N95 masks, face shields, gloves, Tyvek boot covers and vinyl gowns have been required during most of the pandemic, too.
“Before we even open up the front door,” Hanford said, “we're asking, ‘Are there any Covid issues in the house, anything we need to be aware of?’ Remember, people typically are not wearing masks inside their homes."
Police officers were often in similar straights, with less protective gear.
“They go to most EMS calls and oftentimes they may be the first person there,” Lynch said. “You take somebody who's not there primarily for medical reasons, but if it's a cardiac arrest or something like that, you bet the police officer is running into the house, with obviously less training than the EMS and fire folks, but just as much at stake.”
Training and supplies
Fire and rescue departments and agencies had to train mostly online until this spring, when Clarence firefighters and others resumed more in-person training.
“We still have to maintain our skills and be proficient,” Hanford said, “and when we’re at drill, we try to do stuff as much as possible outside.”
Securing PPE became another challenge during the pandemic.
“It was very difficult at first for the volunteer fire department to get any sort of supply,” the Clarence chief said. “Everything was on back order; gloves, gowns and masks specifically.”
Erie County and regional hospitals pitched in to address initial shortages, Lynch said, and first responding agencies returned the favor later, thanks mostly to members and staff who also work in the construction and manufacturing trades and were able to talk to employers and other contacts about providing what they had.
Hanford placed an order to a Georgia supplier which provided $250 worth of protective equipment free after learning it was going to a New York State fire company.
Fire departments across the region, used to serving in mutual aid support for nearby fire companies, worked together to order what they needed, said Hanford, also head of the Clarence/Newstead Fire Chiefs Association.
Vehicle cleanings were another issue. At first, some police departments took cars out of service after they put somebody in the back of the vehicle with a fever and shortness of breath.
“We not only had the wipes and the sprays, we bought a sprayer system that aerosolized with disinfectant,” Hanford said. “It was a lot easier than pumping it out of a spray bottle. We can hook it up to an air line and just do a nice continuous spray over everything. It was more effective, but we had to do that after every call to transport.”
The Clarence Fire Company spent $20,000 to $25,000 to cover unanticipated pandemic expenses. Twin City Ambulance faces an estimated deficit of $3.5 million for similar needs during the pandemic, as well as covering the costs of more worker sick time.
“I never thought I'd be having a conversation about having to change a budget line or financial plan for blankets," Brauner said.
Since the pandemic began, 179 firefighters across the United States have died due to Covid-19 complications, including 56 who served in EMS only, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. New York State reported the highest percentage of related deaths in terms of fire personnel, 13.8% of the total. It also reported the highest number of Covid-related deaths for EMS personnel, 26.8%.
Nobody from Western New York died from Covid-related causes, state health department spokesman Jeffrey Hammond said.
Making adjustments
Emergency medical services is a demanding field in the calmest of times.
“I don't know if there was even a typical month pre-pandemic,” Brauner said, “but it would be very unusual for us to have to adopt a rule or adapt to rule changes from any regulatory agency very often,” and rarely without input and advance notice and planning.
“Changes were coming much, much faster than communications,” especially early on, said the Twin City CEO.
Municipal taxes fill most, but not all, of fire department budget needs. Unanticipated expenses during the pandemic came at a time when it was harder to fundraise.
First responders would like to see some changes in how those in the field are treated.
Because EMTs and paramedics were not deemed essential health workers, they were ineligible at first for Covid-19 vaccines under the state 1a designation last year. They were considered essential “transporters” and waited until mid-January to become eligible.
New York State also requires fire department and ambulance service EMTs to go into nursing homes when a resident has fallen and may have suffered an injury, even though staff with medical training is usually present. The fewest number of first responders needed continue to tackle that job. If ambulance services like Twin City respond, they rarely get paid. Medicare and Medicaid reimburse their services only if EMTs transport someone to a hospital – and when that happens, they cover only about 80% of the cost.
Because so many people in the region are now vaccinated against Covid-19, it is more common now for up to three responders to survey a rescue scene while wearing N95 masks, jumpsuits and gloves, adding more precautions if a case of Covid-19 is suspected. Vehicle disinfecting continues.
“We know we are quite a bit safer than we were six months ago taking care of Covid patients,” Lynch said. “We remain extremely vigilant because we don't want to go back to where we were a year ago.”
One thing that won’t change: Many emergency responders who work in paid jobs will finish their shift and immediately be available when they get home to respond to calls as part of their community fire company.
“They give up time from their family and continue to expose themselves to risk," said Lynch, himself a former EMT. "It's amazing. A lot of them just have a genuine desire to help people and I think it shines really brightly.”
He and others interviewed for this story said they are concerned about the post-traumatic toll the pandemic will take on first responders. The close-knit, family-like atmosphere that prevails in their ranks steeled them to navigate the pandemic and gives them hope for what comes next. They have encouraged those who have struggled to talk with fire chaplains or counselors – and believe the resumption of more typical life will strengthen resolve and camaraderie already a hallmark of their vocation.
Others can support them by getting a Covid-19 vaccine if they have not already, follow remaining pandemic guidelines designed to limit spread, and support chicken barbecues and other fundraising efforts.
Volunteer fire departments also would welcome new members. The rewards may be as powerful as when an assistant Clarence fire chief takes walks in her neighborhood and sees a married father, saved months ago by her department after a bee sting, walking his dog with his loved ones.
“He was lucky,” Hanford said of the dad. “He got a second chance. That gives you the satisfaction knowing that our crew, our team, working together with Twin City, made the difference. It was just one of those awesome outcomes.”
