It has been almost a year.

The man who carried out a massacre on May 14, 2022, at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of murder and domestic terrorism. Regardless of whether the federal government decides to pursue the death penalty, he will spend the rest of his life in prison where authorities hope his crime will be remembered, but his name will be forgotten.

But the names of the people whose lives he ended are eternal, etched in the communal memory.

Celestine Chaney. Roberta Drury. Andre Mackneil. Katherine "Kat" Massey. Margus Morrison. Heyward Patterson. Aaron Salter. Geraldine Talley. Ruth Whitfield. Pearl Young.

Their families have spent the past 51 weeks dealing with their personal grief while also asking questions about racism, guns, why the killer chose Buffalo and how his act of terror exposed the often-overlooked issue of food insecurity in traditionally Black neighborhoods.

Some of those families are now finding ways to try to answer those questions, to uplift their community and to honor their lost loved ones.

Pearl Young

For Pearl Young's family and fellow church members, there was no question about how best to honor her: by feeding the hungry.

That's what she did for decades through the Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ, first when it was on Leroy Avenue and later at its present location in Cheektowaga.

Young spent hours every week working in the church's food pantry and soup kitchen, as well as teaching Sunday school. That was in between going back to college in her 30s at the University at Buffalo and working – she spent the last 20 years as a substitute teacher in Buffalo schools.

Her brother-in-law and pastor, Bishop Glenwood H. Young, remembered how she was always packing up boxes of food and cooking meals.

"She just fed people. She was so into that. That was her passion," he said.

The family planned a food giveaway at the vacant lot across from their old church on Leroy. They hoped to hand out bags of groceries to at least 100 people.

It was advertised to begin at 11 a.m. April 29, but a line was already forming as the Young family and volunteers with Good Samaritan set up a white tent and trucks filled with donated food from Tops pulled up.

"Right now, I'm just thinking of my mom, how she'd feel, how overjoyed, how overwhelmed she would be with the love," her son Damon Young said.

Jeanne LeGall, a longtime resident of the neighborhood, came to help. It's what "Miss Pearl," as she knew her, did for her and family, when she was a single mom of three young children with not enough money to keep them fed.

"She would give us the food we needed. Everything. Cereal. Milk. Eggs. Sometimes, they would fix hot meals and you'd sit down and eat it in the kitchen," LeGall said.

Pearl Young's daughter, Pamela Young Pritchett, looked at the turnout of more than 300 people and all of the volunteers and said: "This is her heart.

"When something horrible happens, you can lose focus," she continued. "But at the end of the day, even with all the other things you need to do, you need to step back and park where you are. You've got to park here and do what would honor her."

The Young family and Good Samaritan Church are hoping to build a permanent food pantry and soup kitchen on that lot.

"We're going to build something here where we can serve this community where she was so faithful and loyal," Bishop Young said. "We're going to do all we can."

Ruth Whitfield

One of the first victims to be publicly identified on May 14 was Ruth Whitfield, the 86-year-old mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield.

“My mom was the consummate mom," Garnell Whitfield told The Buffalo News that day. "My mother was a mother to the motherless. She was a blessing to all of us."

An already familiar name in the city and to the local media, Garnell Whitfield became a de facto spokesman for the victims. Often joined by his brother, Raymond, he told the story of his mother to media outlets around the country. They spoke at news conferences. Garnell Whitfield addressed Congress about gun legislation. He joined numerous committees related to the tragedy.

"It's not because I was seeking attention," he said in a recent interview at his home. "But I'm going to use my platform and my voice to speak out about the things that I care about and matter to me. I think that's my duty."

Raymond Whitfield also made a point of using his voice and spoke before the United Nations.

The brothers decided they wanted to do something bold that would bring people together to talk about racism, poverty and violence in their community – and do something about it.

They formed a nonprofit – the Pursuit of tRuth – with the "Ruth" in "truth" a nod to their late mother. To launch it, they organized a conference last month that brought together diverse voices from around the country and in Buffalo – a U.N. undersecretary, academics, anti-hate activists and attorneys.

Held at SUNY Buffalo State University, speakers raised difficult and painful questions about racism and hatred in Buffalo, across the nation and throughout history.

Dr. Henry Louis Taylor Jr., director of UB's Center for Urban Studies, spoke about the "loud" overt acts of white supremacy, such as what happened on May 14, but also the "quiet" kind, such as how neighborhoods are planned to exclude poor people of color. "I'm simply saying that white supremacy was built into the fabric of this nation," Taylor said.

The conference was a huge undertaking – something the brothers had never done before. They hope it will be the first of many conversations they can help start.

"The victory is in taking the step," Raymond Whitfield said, as he rushed across campus between panels. "And committing. We're going to continue to take that step."

A few days later at Garnell Whitfield's home, he said he was proud of what they accomplished but knows there's still much more to be done. "It's naïve to think that we're going to move the needle overnight," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Now the Whitfields are preparing for the one-year mark and thinking forward to what they will do next.

Garnell Whitfield said he would love to see a campus that brings together health, housing and social services on the East Side. "It should be the planting of a seed within a community that will help it overcome all of those things that made it vulnerable in the first place," Garnell Whitfield said.

His daughter, Kamilah, is planting her own seed. She has begun working on opening a grocery store on the East Side.

Kamilah Whitfield was heartsick to think that her grandmother went to that Tops on that day "because it was one of the very few options."

Shortly after the tragedy, she and Raymond Whitfield were in her grandmother's yard where Ruth Whitfield grew tomatoes and other vegetables every year when they noticed a little green pepper had sprouted.

"It was like a sign saying 'My grandmother's garden grows,' " Kamilah Whitfield said.

That inspired her idea for the grocery store.

She's taking her time to learn how to do it. She recently attended a national conference on grocery stores and is getting ready to do some job shadowing at Braymiller's in downtown.

She's already working on the design of a logo: a juicy red tomato and the little pepper that sparked her dream. She has a name for the market already picked out: "My Grandmother's Garden."

Geraldine Talley

Days after Mark Talley's mother was murdered, he came to Jefferson and saw the organizations that had set up around Tops to offer free food – and crowds of people coming every day who were hungry.

Talley noticed the World Central Kitchen's tent where people served hot food to a long line of people. He looked it up online and learned the organization went to war-torn areas and disaster zones.

"I've been living on Jefferson and the whole East Side the majority of my whole life. I've never once considered it a disaster zone," he said.

But it had become one.

Talley decided he wanted to be a part of making this neighborhood a better place. He began volunteering with Back to Basics Ministries as they handed out boxes of fruits and vegetables to the crowds of hungry people who showed up. He also volunteered with Friends of Night People, who work with the unhoused, a place where he had volunteered even before May 14 changed his life.

Talley eventually started his own organization: Agents for Advocacy.

He got a license for the nonprofit, and began to learn how to run one. Over the last few months, he has planned and put on an array of events. He has held his own food giveaways. He recently sponsored a financial literacy class geared for young people. He put on a Harlem Renaissance-themed gala. In between, he has had numerous speaking engagements. He wrote a book: "5/14 : The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo," which he is self-publishing through Amazon and is set to be released on Sunday.

He wants to get involved with affordable housing and on more big-picture issues, such as confronting white supremacy and doing concrete things to uplift the East Side.

"I'm just asking: Can we at least get this community ... on par with everybody else?" he asked.

He questioned the community's priorities. He wondered why some of the victims' families had to raise money on Gofundme.com to pay for funeral costs while people donated millions to help Damar Hamlin's charity after the Buffalo Bills player's on-field medical emergency. "Why are we helping millionaires get more millions when he has a billion dollar team at a multibillion-dollar corporation in the NFL behind him?"

The one-year mark will be no different for him than any other day since his mother was murdered, he said.

He questioned all of the events that are being held around the one-year mark.

"Why is this an anniversary?" he said. "This should just be something we should maybe an acknowledgement of and go about business as normal."

Aaron Salter

Early on Saturday morning, a crowd of runners will line up at Canisius College.

They will be there for a race to honor the victims of May 14 and to raise money for a memorial scholarship named for Lt. Aaron Salter, the retired Buffalo police officer who was working at Tops as a security guard on May 14. He died exchanging gunfire with the killer, giving shoppers and workers the opportunity to flee.

Fellow retired officers of Salter's wanted to honor their friend, an inventor who cherished education. He was working on building an engine that ran on water.

So what more fitting way to keep his memory alive than an academic scholarship, they thought.

"This guy was more than just a police officer," Brad Pitts said. "... He wanted to give back to the community."

"Aaron was a very, very smart person," said Earl Perrin. "So we want to promote that. We want to grow leaders from the ground up."

Last summer, the retired officers held a golf tournament and a gala to start raising money for the scholarship. They got some help from Buffalo Bills alumni, including Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, Jim Kelly, Darryl Talley, Steve Tasker, Leonard Smith and others. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made an appearance.

This year, the retired officers who make up the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship Foundation have organized a race and another celebrity tournament and gala, with Smith and other Bills alums once again a part of it. The half-marathon begins at Canisius – where Salter was just a couple of credits from graduating from and was posthumously awarded his degree. The race route then heads to Delaware Park where a 5K run/walk will also take place.

They are partnering with the Community Health Center of Buffalo, which counseled residents following the Tops massacre, to continue providing support and care to the East Side.

Later this month, the foundation members will select 10 Buffalo students to receive a scholarship of $5,000 each.

"We can't pay the full ride. But we can at least have an impact in helping fulfill and grow some future Aarons," Pitts said.

The youth selected don't have to be perfect students, the retired officers said. They just have to be residents of Buffalo with plans for some kind of higher education – whether it's a four-year college, community college or trade school. They would prefer students who are interested in science and technology.

They know Salter would have loved the idea of helping young people pursue their education.

"I think he would be so glad for it," Perrin said.