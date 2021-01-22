In the quest for Bills merchandise, sellers find creative ways to dodge trademarks

Her artists get the message across with the team's colors (red and blue), nontrademarked renderings of bison and nontrademarked phrases, such as "Let's Go Buffalo."

It seems to work just fine with customers.

"We don’t care. We are such diehard fans, even if it's just a whisper of the Bills team, people want it," Deutschlander said. "It is a testament to how creative we are in Buffalo: We've all found ways to say Bills without saying 'Bills.' "

Tristan Lambright, better known as the streaker who ran across the field naked during a Bills game a few years ago, has proven to be an ancillary character that evokes the Buffalo Bills without explicitly using their name or logo.

His likeness appears on fan-made and other Bills-themed merchandise – sometimes with his permission, sometimes without it – but he said he likes to help local businesses if it's something people want.

Thin Man Brewery got his approval to use a cartoon silhouette of his running body on its Pills Mafia beer. He wasn't paid, except in bragging rights.

"I did not think to ask for anything in return, so that one was a freebie," Lambright said. "But at the end of the day, I'm still stoked to be on a beer can from a local brewery."