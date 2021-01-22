In the quest for Bills merchandise, sellers find creative ways to dodge trademarks

And just like that, Lindsay Hyatt had eight new Buffalo Bills shirts.
The Cheektowaga fan, carried away by team spirit, couldn't help but show her support for the Bills with new gear for herself and her two young daughters.
She hadn't allowed herself to splurge on fan merchandise over the years but, with the Bills doing so well, "This feels like the time," she said.
"There is a small part of me that wants to do it now in case this is our only chance," Hyatt said. "Sounds like a true Buffalonian, right?"
She's not the only one on a quest for team gear.
Fans have been clearing the shelves of Buffalo Bills shirts, hoodies and hats; and snapping up everything from Bills mugs and flags to Bills dog collars and backpacks.
To Hyatt, making sure the product's maker is officially licensed with the NFL wasn't a top priority. More important, she said, are the product's design and affordability.
"Especially with the kids. They grow so fast. I can’t bring myself to spend $50 to $75 for an authentic jersey for my 4-year-old," she said.
In the hunt for Bills gear at the mall, in stores, at craft shows and online; it's clear that some sellers are just as squishy in their deference to trademark rules.
There is a plethora of unlicensed sellers peddling wares with the Bills' trademarked name and charging Buffalo logo. Even merchandise emblazoned with "Bills Mafia" runs afoul of the law if it is used without permission – the Bills trademarked the brand last year.
But sellers have found ways to cater to Bills fans without using words or emblems that might trigger a lawsuit.
On Etsy.com, for example, you'll find pint glasses with the word "Shout" laid across a red and blue standing buffalo; a rustic sign bearing the words "Buffalo Football," and an infant onesie with a red buffalo and the words "Born into the Mafia."
A T-shirt that says "Wings & Beer & Weck & Mafia" and bears a picture of a standing bison leaves no doubt that the wearer is a Bills fan, without ever mentioning any of those magic, trademarked words or logos.
Though it is the National Football League, not the Bills that grant licenses, both entities are serious about protecting the brand.
"The Bills and the NFL are extremely aggressive in protecting intellectual property rights, which includes licensing," said Don Heins, Pegula Sports and Entertainment spokesperson.
Therese Deutschlander, owner of Thin Ice on Elmwood Avenue, knows of artists who have received cease-and-desist orders for selling nonlicensed merchandise, but it has never happened to anyone selling at her store. She has conversations with the artists that sell at Thin Ice, making sure they know not to use any trademarked words or visuals; and not to infringe on the work of other artists in the community.
"I’m very aware of that on a respect level and on a legal level," she said. "I’m aware of what I can promote and what I cannot."
Her artists get the message across with the team's colors (red and blue), nontrademarked renderings of bison and nontrademarked phrases, such as "Let's Go Buffalo."
It seems to work just fine with customers.
"We don’t care. We are such diehard fans, even if it's just a whisper of the Bills team, people want it," Deutschlander said. "It is a testament to how creative we are in Buffalo: We've all found ways to say Bills without saying 'Bills.' "
Tristan Lambright, better known as the streaker who ran across the field naked during a Bills game a few years ago, has proven to be an ancillary character that evokes the Buffalo Bills without explicitly using their name or logo.
His likeness appears on fan-made and other Bills-themed merchandise – sometimes with his permission, sometimes without it – but he said he likes to help local businesses if it's something people want.
Thin Man Brewery got his approval to use a cartoon silhouette of his running body on its Pills Mafia beer. He wasn't paid, except in bragging rights.
"I did not think to ask for anything in return, so that one was a freebie," Lambright said. "But at the end of the day, I'm still stoked to be on a beer can from a local brewery."
Laux Sporting Goods, which has a store at Walden Galleria, carries only licensed Bills merchandise. Store manager Nick Kolbe said he has seen nonlicensed products in other stores and isn't sure "how they get away with it."
Covid shutdowns, coupled with the sharp spike in demand, wiped Laux out of most Bills jerseys and Starter jackets. It has Ed Oliver and Jim Kelly jerseys left, but Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley jerseys are just a memory. Getting more in has proved difficult.
"It’s a totally Buffalo thing, you know? We do good for the first time in 20 plus years and there’s a pandemic," Kolbe said.
The store is well stocked in other Bills apparel and gear, though, including playoff and AFC champ T-shirts. And anyway, the jerseys that really matter should arrive soon, he said.
"When they win on Sunday we’re gonna get Super Bowl jerseys," he said. "So we'll have the jerseys with the Super Bowl patch on it, just like they’ll be wearing."