In the face of new Covid-19 strains, quality masks are more important than ever

N95 masks "may – and the key word is may – afford an extra degree of protection, but that remains an unresolved issue," Russo said. "I was wearing N95 masks indoors because I had them. I'm not sure if they afforded an advantage or not."

"N95 masks can be purchased online. However, when the general public wears these without proper assessment of fit, we have no idea if there is an appropriate seal formed, so there is really no significant advantage over other styles of masks," Wojciechowski said.

"In fact, the false sense of security may actually make N95 masks less safe, if the individual has not had a proper fit test performed with that particular mask style," she said. "Regular surgical masks or cloth masks are appropriate for everyday use by the public."

KN95 masks, made of similar material to N95s, aren't individually fitted. "They fit fairly snug, but they don't make a seal with the skin," Murray said.

In third place for effectiveness are hospital surgical masks, which Murray said are about 80% effective against the Covid-19 virus. That's what he wears when he's out in the community.

And then come cloth masks, which are 50% to 80% effective, depending on the shape and material, according to Murray.