In the face of new Covid-19 strains, quality masks are more important than ever

For months, public health officials and medical professionals have been urging people to wear face masks in public to reduce the chance of catching the virus that causes Covid-19.
Now, they're doubling down on that recommendation because the coronavirus that causes the illness has mutated and more strains are floating around, which scientists say are more contagious that the original version.
However, if your masks were adequate in the first place – thick enough and tight-fitting – they should remain good against the new strains.
"They are more infectious, but that doesn't mean that they have any special properties to penetrate our masks more or less than the prior strains that we were dealing with," said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor in chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
"Our masking strategy should be unchanged with the new variants," Russo said. "Masks are imperfect, and not all masks are created equal. In terms of cloth masks, we've always wanted to recommend multilayers, ideally at least three layers of dense material, and/or surgical masks."
"It emphasizes the need to mask even more so than before, if there's a more contagious variant around," said Dr. Brian Murray, chief medical officer at Erie County Medical Center.
Amy L. Wojciechowski, infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship coordinator at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, said the existing strategies to protect against Covid-19 will continue to be effective.
"We just need to stress the importance of strict adherence to these prevention methods, including masking, social distancing, hand hygiene, vaccination, etc.," Wojciechowski said. "Indoor gatherings of people are the highest risk activity and should be avoided if at all possible."
The mutant viruses spread the same way coronaviruses always have – primarily through the air after being exhaled by someone.
But the so-called "UK strain," first found in the United Kingdom, has been spreading in the United States since the first confirmed case was found in Colorado four weeks ago. As of Friday, there had been 25 confirmed cases in New York State, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said.
Other strains have been named after Brazil and South Africa.
What the pros wear
N95 masks, which are worn in hospitals, especially when dealing directly with a Covid-19 patient, are about 95% effective, according to Murray.
But all hospital workers undergo fittings to make sure the masks seal to their faces, Murray said.
N95 masks "may – and the key word is may – afford an extra degree of protection, but that remains an unresolved issue," Russo said. "I was wearing N95 masks indoors because I had them. I'm not sure if they afforded an advantage or not."
"N95 masks can be purchased online. However, when the general public wears these without proper assessment of fit, we have no idea if there is an appropriate seal formed, so there is really no significant advantage over other styles of masks," Wojciechowski said.
"In fact, the false sense of security may actually make N95 masks less safe, if the individual has not had a proper fit test performed with that particular mask style," she said. "Regular surgical masks or cloth masks are appropriate for everyday use by the public."
KN95 masks, made of similar material to N95s, aren't individually fitted. "They fit fairly snug, but they don't make a seal with the skin," Murray said.
In third place for effectiveness are hospital surgical masks, which Murray said are about 80% effective against the Covid-19 virus. That's what he wears when he's out in the community.
And then come cloth masks, which are 50% to 80% effective, depending on the shape and material, according to Murray.
"Some of the cloth masks actually have a filter in between layers," Russo said. "If you hold it up to the light and you can see through it, it's a bad mask."
Russo said it's hard to generate real-life data on the effectiveness of various types of masks.
"You never know for sure if people are wearing the mask correctly and wearing them at all times when they're at risk. We certainly know that masks protect us, but doing competitive trials between masks, I haven't seen that data out there," Russo said.
"Ideally they will be at least three layers and fit well on the person’s face without any large gaps," Wojciechowski said. "They should be worn continuously over the mouth and nose in order to be effective."
"Wear a mask properly. It doesn't matter whether it's an N95, a surgical or a cloth mask, but if it's not covering your nose and mouth, it's not going to be effective," Murray said.
A question of vaccination
The masking recommendation stands even if you're among those who have been vaccinated.
"The vaccine has been shown to effectively protect you from developing symptoms of coronavirus," Murray said. But that doesn't mean you can't take the virus into your body and spew it out toward others, he said.
"I regard it as my social duty to wear a mask," said Murray, who has been vaccinated.
"Now it's more source control for me, protecting others just in case I become asymptomatically infected," said Russo, who also has received a shot.
The vaccines available so far seem to work well against the new strains, their manufacturers have said.
However, Moderna, whose vaccine is widely used by Western New York vaccination sites, said Monday that its vaccine produces fewer antibodies than usual against the South African strain.
The results "remain above levels that are expected to be protective," a company news release said. Nevertheless, Moderna said it's working on a booster to fight the South African variant.
But if you haven't had a shot yet, the pros say, wear a mask – and wash your hands right after you take it off.
"Since masking isn't quite perfect, you want to package masking together with physical distancing and appropriate hand hygiene as well," Russo said. "My recommendation would be, whenever you're indoors where the risk is higher, I would use the best mask that you have."
"Whenever you're in the company of anybody who's not part of your household, you should be wearing a mask and you should try to maintain 6 feet, even if you're outdoors," Murray said. "People are very casual about that."