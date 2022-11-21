In South Buffalo and Lackawanna, clearing snow is a challenge: ‘Four days and we’re still shoveling'

The area’s last remaining driving bans were lifted Monday.

For the people of South Buffalo and Lackawanna, the newfound freedom couldn’t come soon enough.

Hochul praises Biden for swift declaration of federal emergency due to snowstorm President Biden on Sunday night issued the emergency declaration for 11 New York counties, including Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans.

“I haven’t been to work in four days and I’ve lost a lot of money,” said Steve Lipka, 28, of South Buffalo.

His neighbor, Tom Kohler, 32, spent four hours Monday digging out a Jeep that was wedged in a snowbank in front of his Riverview Place home.

“We’ve been helping our neighbors dig their cars out,” Kohler said. “It’s a little stressful but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to make it through.”

City officials say there are many reasons South Buffalo and Lackawanna took longer to dig out than suburbs like Orchard Park and Hamburg, which received more snow than the city.

The biggest one: In urban areas, there's only so many open spaces to pile the snow.

“The older part of the city that was closer to the former steel plant complex tends to be a lot of older, narrower streets with a lot of older housing stock that has smaller driveways, if they have driveways at all,” said Lackawanna city spokesperson Charles D. Clark.

In Lackawanna, that meant some of the 50 pieces of heavy equipment the city was using to clear snow had to be diverted to remove cars that were stuck or abandoned. Similar scenes were common in South Buffalo.

“You have cars parked but not all on one side, so that’s a complication that involves a tow,” said Nate Marton, Buffalo’s public works commissioner. “Then when someone abandons a car in the middle of an intersection, all four areas are crisscrossed and jammed up.”

Additionally, officials said the snow was wet and heavy – thanks to a warm Lake Erie – which made plowing difficult, if not impossible, once enough snow accumulated on city side streets.

“The weight and height of the snow … simply it was not plowable,” Marton said. “It’s not just the city – even state vehicles can’t push it.”

Clark said the challenges “were one part Mother Nature and one part human nature, not following the bans and instructions that were put in place.”

Tempers flare in South Buffalo

On Riverview Place off Seneca Street, half of the street was cleared, but the other half remained a drifty mess.

Patrick Abram, 53, said the city was not as prepared as it was for the 2014 snowstorm that paralyzed South Buffalo.

“They stink,” Abram said. “We haven’t seen a plow since Friday, and you can tell.”

Abram said neighbors have worked around the clock to dig each other out – and in some areas, to clear not just driveways but streets – in the absence of help from the government.

“We have older people on the street and they couldn’t get out,” Abram said. “Suppose somebody got sick – an ambulance couldn’t get down here, the police couldn’t get down here.”

Kohler said he was not passing judgment on city crews just yet. It was, after all, a historic snowstorm, he said.

“They could have probably done more, but there’s only so much they can do,” Kohler said. “We’re not the only street in the neighborhood. It’s going to take time … we know that.”

Not everyone was in such a patient mood. As he stood on his front porch, Kohler saw a white Jeep drive into a snowbank, making Riverview Place impassable just hours after crews arrived to begin clearing it.

Another neighbor became so enraged that he began blowing snow onto the Jeep. A dozen family members and friends had to restrain two men from fighting and Buffalo police responded but made no arrests.

“I can see their frustration,” Lipka said as he watched tempers flare. “But in times like this, you have to stay civilized.”

‘Daylight’ in Lackawanna

In Lackawanna, two friends were hard at work digging out cars at Victory Ridge Apartments on Ridge Road.

They disagreed about whether the city was doing all it could to clear the snow.

“I think they’re doing the best they can,” said Dennis Lopez of Ingham Avenue.

“Hell, no,” said Berto Rondon of Fowler Street. “It’s been four days and we’re still shoveling.”

Clark said the amount and weight of the snowfall made traditional plowing strategies meaningless.

“It’s not as simple as just taking a plow truck and moving it,” Clark said. “A lot of the snow removal effort that has been going on pretty much since Friday is involving large payloaders and dump trucks to literally pick the snow up and move it away from neighborhoods.”

He said tractor-trailers exiting the Thruway also clogged up city streets.

By day’s end, the driving bans in both municipalities were lifted and traffic slowly began to return to the main arteries.

“I’m not going to kid you and say that everything is done, but enough of it is done where we are at least now able to allow people to get back on the roads if they have to,” Clark said.