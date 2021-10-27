In second and final debate, Brown, Walton reinforce differences on key issues

"I am the endorsed Democratic nominee. I am a Democratic socialist," Walton said. "What socialism means is that I want the same things that most of us want."

She presented herself as "a bridge" between progressive and moderate Democrats.

Walton said her refusal to accept contributions from corporations and large developers – unlike Brown – ensured she won't be influenced by campaign contributors.

"I want safe, stable affordable housing. I want quality education for my children. I want people to have access to health care and for folks to be healthy, happy and whole, and I don't think there is anything irresponsible or radical about that idea."

She added that she wants "good-quality, living-wage jobs" and to "take care of the environment and the planet."

Brown said he has big plans for the city. He foresees transforming Buffalo with close to $2 billion in federal, state and city funds over the next two years if the infrastructure bill now before Congress passes.

He plans to spend hundreds of millions to upgrade city streets and sidewalks, street lights and replace lead water lines.