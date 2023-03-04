Frontier Central School District is looking at an alternate plan for the program it wanted to hold in the building housing the Hamburg Senior Center.

"We’re still haven’t resolved our situation with the Town of Hamburg," Frontier Superintendent Chrisopher J. Swiatek said. "It's getting late and we need an Option B."

The school district last year told the town it wanted to move a new high school program into the Hamburg Youth, Recreation and Senior Center building on Southwestern Boulevard. That caused an uproar among seniors using the building and town officials, who spent $1.7 million renovating it and planned on buying it in nine years. The district owns the building and leases it to the town.

The program, Big Picture Academy, would start in the fall with 30 juniors and seniors who don't do well in a traditional school setting. It eventually would grow to 60 students.

The school district and town have a contract that calls for Hamburg to lease the building for up to 19 years, with an option to buy it for $1 at the end of the lease. The rent equals the bond payments remaining on the former educational space.

Frontier School District wants part of its building back from Town of Hamburg, and it's complicated Talks with the district have slowed to less than a trickle, and last week Town Supervisor Randy Hoak held a meeting at the Senior Center to publicize the issue that attracted a standing room only crowd.

But continuation of the lease after 10 years must be approved by State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa, and the deadline is June 30. The district requested the extension in September, but told Rosa it wants to reclaim the building for educational purposes. Swiatek has said the district has no intention of driving seniors out of the building immediately.

Both sides are waiting for Rosa's response.

Meanwhile, Frontier had reached out previously to SUNY Erie Community College about using space at the South Campus for the program.

"We're exploring ECC Building 3 as an option," Swiatek said. "As the clock ticks, it is becoming more and more viable to us, but we have not committed to anything."

ECC Business manager Paul Danieu told ECC trustees last month that the college and district had some talks under the previous president, David Balkin. Those talks died, but the proposal has come up again.

He said the program would include an administrator, psychologist/social worker, part-time nurse and four to six faculty members with food transported from the high school.

"It’s a great opportunity for us to closely partner with them so that if those students are interested in our program, we could introduce that much earlier," said Provost and Officer-in-Charge Adiam Tsegai. "We’ll work closely with our faculty and our chairs to create that collaboration."

Swiatek said ECC has been a cooperative partner, but nothing has been finalized.

Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak said he was aware Frontier was checking into other locations.

"This is a program that may or may not be around for a couple years. I thought that bringing the program to a location like ECC would be a great way to start," Hoak said.

Swiatek said the district believes it will hear from the state education commissioner within the next two weeks.

"We're just very worried about the timeline," Swiatek said.