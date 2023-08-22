Musicians playing at this weekend’s Elmwood Village ArtFest will be getting paid, after all.

In response to the announcement by event organizers that the more than 30 acts, including 16 bands – booked for the two-day outdoor festival – would not be paid due to the lack of resources, local music advocates have stepped in to financially back these musicians.

Buffalo restaurant Jack Rabbit has gotten together with partners Three Chord Bourbon, 42 North Brewing Co. and Community Beer Works to compile the funds needed to pay all 16 bands slated to play Saturday and Sunday at the festival.

“We believe in compensating musicians any time they play,” said Josh Mullin, Jack Rabbit's owner. “Supporting the local music scene has always been priority No. 1 for us.”

Performers were paid during the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts, an event that ceased this spring, prompting the nonprofit Elmwood Village Association to step up and carry on with the festival.

3 things to know about the new Elmwood Village ArtFest Elmwood Village ArtFest, the free outdoor festival slated to debut Aug. 26-27, will look substantially different from the two-decade Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts that ceased this spring. Here's what to know about the festival.

But event organizers have said this is a completely different festival being run by different people, and the new group does not have the money to pay performers this year.

“We understand the Elmwood Village Association stepped up to continue the tradition of this wonderful festival and we just want to do our part to help them and ensure this great organization continues to put on this festival,” said Jake Monti, also an owner and operator at Jack Rabbit.

Therese Deutschlander, owner of Buffalo gift shop Thin Ice and president of the Elmwood Village Association’s board of directors, said Sunday that event organizers were under the impression that the acts were “happy to play for free” and all understood that this is an inaugural event being put on by a nonprofit organization.

“There is no money just waiting to be spent,” Deutschlander wrote in an email. “Quite the opposite, with nonprofits.”

“In the future, we would love to pay the performers but that is not in the cards for year one of, I would think, any festival,” she continued.

But it quickly became apparent that it was a bigger issue, in some ways dividing the local music scene, with musicians speaking out on social media about the importance of compensating performers for their work.

Local musician Eric Crittenden told The News that the matter has been a longtime sticking point for performers who say for years there’s been a mentality that it is OK to ask musicians to perform publicly for free. The conversation is long overdue, said Crittenden, an advocate for local musicians through his work with the Buffalo Music Club.

He credited Jack Rabbit for its continued support of local musicians and "pulling resources together to do what arguably should've been done from the first meeting."

"Musicians are providing something that positively affects the bottom line of an event, and society, as a whole," Crittenden and David Cloyd said on behalf of Buffalo Music Club. "If you're advertising that you are hosting live music performances, the music is one of the reasons the audience is coming."

Initially, another musician slated to perform at the festival, who asked not to be identified, told The News that he was frustrated with event organizers, especially since he said he was told at first that the acts would be paid for their festival performances.

The performer said he was subsequently told that by performing for free this year, they’ll be on the priority list in future years when payments may return.

Elmwood Village Association to present 'scaled-back' reimagining of Festival of the Arts this summer The Elmwood Village Association announced Wednesday its board of directors voted to take on production of the festival, which will be held Aug. 26 and 27.

The Elmwood Village ArtFest is going to look substantially different in variety of ways from the two-decade-long Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts, and organizers only had four months to prepare to pull off the event.

The Elmwood Village Association also runs Porchfest, a free event in which musicians perform on porches throughout the neighborhood. Musicians perform for free.

In total, there will be 16 acts starting from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the festival on Bidwell Parkway at Elmwood and Potomac. A new performer will take the stage about every 45 minutes to an hour with short spoken word performances thrown in, as well as a late afternoon hot dog eating contest.

Starting from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. Sunday, there will be 15 acts about every 45 minutes to an hour, again including short spoken word performances.