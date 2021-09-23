In promoting vaccinations, Hochul lays on 'mom guilt,' signs up football heroes

"Every single person who ends up in your care has the right to know that they are as safe as they can be, that there is no chance that they will be infected by the person charged with protecting them and their health," Hochul aid in a message to workers. "And those who have done the right thing don't want to be with those who are not vaccinated, either. It's frightening for them to be with co-workers who are not vaccinated, if you think about that. They're entitled to a safe workplace as well."

Hochul said she has been working with health care unions to make sure care continues, and an agreement was made yesterday with the union representing nurses at state university facilities.

But she also said she has been looking for ways to import temporary health care workers from other countries to fill the gaps, although Hochul admitted that can't happen without federal approval, which won't come in time for Monday's deadline.

Hochul specifically mentioned the Philippines and Ireland as sources of workers, saying she had spoken to the prime minster of Ireland about the idea.

"What is looming for Monday is completely avoidable, and there's no excuses," Hochul said.