In-person visits to resume at Erie County jails

Beginning this week, in-person visits will be allowed again on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility, Sheriff John C. Garcia announced.

Visiting hours at the Correctional Facility are 7 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. on all three days, with additional sessions from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

At the Holding Center, there are one-hour sessions on all three days beginning at 7, 8:15 and 9:30 a.m., and at 1 p.m.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, there are additional one-hour sessions that start at 3:15, 4:30, 6:30, 7:45 and 9 p.m.

All prospective visitors will be searched, have their temperatures taken and observed for symptoms of illness.

All inmates and visitors must wear face coverings and social distancing between visitors will be maintained. Visiting areas will be disinfected between sessions.

There is a limit of one visitor at a time, except if someone under 18 is accompanying the visitor. For more information, visit erie.gov/sheriff.

