In-person visits at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility will be allowed again starting Wednesday, Sheriff John C. Garcia announced. Visits had been put on hold due to a recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the jails.

Garcia added that new hours also will go into effect Wednesday at the Correctional Facility. Visiting will be allowed from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays; from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 1 to 2:30 p.m., 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursdays.